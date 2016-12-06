New vehicle sales are on pace for a record in 2016 after snapping four straight months of year-over-year declines in November with a 10.4 per cent increase compared to last year. Strong incentives from auto makers, low interest rates and new models are just some of the tailwinds propelling sales.

While we highlighted the numerous clear-out deals in November for both luxury and entry-level offers on outgoing 2016 models, many auto makers have switched gears to aggressively promoting new 2017 inventory. The obvious advantages to purchasing a 2017 model include getting the latest feature enhancements and a greater selection of in-stock vehicles. However, one of the often overlooked benefits of opting for the newer model year is enhanced residual value.