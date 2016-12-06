New vehicle sales are on pace for a record in 2016 after snapping four straight months of year-over-year declines in November with a 10.4 per cent increase compared to last year. Strong incentives from auto makers, low interest rates and new models are just some of the tailwinds propelling sales.
While we highlighted the numerous clear-out deals in November for both luxury and entry-level offers on outgoing 2016 models, many auto makers have switched gears to aggressively promoting new 2017 inventory. The obvious advantages to purchasing a 2017 model include getting the latest feature enhancements and a greater selection of in-stock vehicles. However, one of the often overlooked benefits of opting for the newer model year is enhanced residual value.
To illustrate this point, we used Canadian Black Book’s free online tool to compare projected future values of the 2016 and 2017 model year versions of the Acura ILX and found that the 2017 model is expected to retain approximately $2,700 more in value than the 2016 model in five years. This assumes both vehicles were purchased today and driven the same number of kilometres. This should be an important consideration for purchasers that intend to eventually re-sell their vehicle.
Fortunately, many of our favourite offers this week feature attractive incentives on 2017 models:
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
The Mirage G4 is new for the 2017 model year in Canada. The sedan version of the budget-friendly Mirage hatchback comes with standard equipment including remote keyless entry, power windows, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and a 140-watt sound system with CD and MP3 playback capabilities. It also comes with Mitsubishi’s 10-year/160,000-kilometre powertrain limited warranty. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $1,000 manufacturer incentive on the 2017 Mirage G4, while financing for up to 84 months is available at zero per cent. Customers who purchase or lease a new Mitsubishi vehicle will also be eligible for four new winter tires and tire-pressure monitoring systems, along with complimentary mounting and balancing.
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan ES CVT
- MSRP: $15,698
- Manufacturer Incentive: $1,000
- Estimated dealer discount: $150
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,340
- Cash purchase price before tax: $15,888
- Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $318 per month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $313 per month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2017 Kia Rio
Standard equipment includes power heated sideview mirrors, auxiliary and USB input ports, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and four-wheel anti-lock braking system. Cash purchasers can take advantage of a $1,500 manufacturer incentive on the 2017 Rio (as compared to $1,000 in November), while financing for up to 84 months and leasing for up to 48 months are both available at zero per cent (as compared to 0.9 per cent in November). Additionally, Kia customers can take advantage of up to $1,500 in additional savings during Kia’s Unwrap a Deal offer, as well as a four-month payment deferral for finance customers during the Don’t Pay Until Spring promotion.
2017 Kia Rio LX+ Automatic
- MSRP: $17,495
- Manufacturer Incentive: $1,500
- Estimated dealer discount: $200
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,700
- Cash purchase price before tax: $17,495
- Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $358 per month including tax (assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $294 per month including tax (assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
2017 Acura ILX
Standard equipment includes Jewel Eye LED headlights, Smart entry with pushbutton start and AcuraWatch – which includes features such as Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning and a Collision Mitigation Braking System. The ILX is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine that outputs 201 horsepower. Cash, finance and lease customers are eligible for a $2,000 after-tax manufacturer incentive on the 2017 ILX (as compared to $1,350 in October). Financing for 60 months is available at 2.9 per cent and leasing for 48 months is available at 1.9 per cent.
2017 Acura ILX Front Wheel Drive
- MSRP: $29,590
- Manufacturer Incentive: $2,000 (after-tax)
- Estimated Dealer Discount: $1,000
- Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185
- Cash purchase price before tax: $28,775
- Finance for 60 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $587 per month including tax (includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive applied after-tax and assumes zero down payment)
- Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $388 per month including tax (includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive, assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment)
Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.
Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are effective as of November 30, 2016, based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Consult your local dealership for details.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDrive