Three SUVs – the Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace and VW Tiguan – are finalists for the overall award in the World Car of the Year judging, as announced at the Geneva Motor Show. The winner and category winners will be named at the New York show, on April 13.
CATEGORIES
Luxury
- BMW 5 Series
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Volvo S90/V90
Performance
- Audi R8 V10 Spyder
- McLaren 570S
- Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman
Green
- Chevrolet Bolt
- Tesla Model X
- Toyota Prius Prime
Urban
- BMW i3
- Citroen C3
- Suzuki Ignis
Design
- Jaguar F-PACE
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
- Toyota C-HR
