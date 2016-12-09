Hyundai is recalling more than 41,000 older minivans because the hoods can fly open while they’re being driven.

According to Transport Canada, 6,102 units are affected in Canada

The recall covers the Entourage minivan from the 2007 - 2010 model years in Canada. Hyundai says a secondary hood latch can rust and remain in the unlatched position. So if the primary latch is released, the secondary latch may not keep the hood in place.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the secondary latches.

The recall is expected to begin Dec. 9.

