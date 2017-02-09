The remodelled 2018 Hyundai Accent will make its world premiere at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, which opens to the public on Feb. 17.

Hyundai has released a teaser photo and, according to the South Korean auto maker, the sub-compact car will feature the brand’s signature cascading grill, slimmer rear bumper, sweeping roofline and a sharp line running the length of the car.

The 2017 edition is available in four trims – two sedans, and two hatchbacks. Retail prices range from $14,745 for the base sedan to $17,495 for a sport hatchback.

More than 50 vehicles will be be displayed on Canadian soil for the first time at the show.

