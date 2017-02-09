Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Teaser photo of the remodelled 2018 Hyundai Accent. (Hyundai)
Teaser photo of the remodelled 2018 Hyundai Accent. (Hyundai)

Trans-Canada Highway

2018 Hyundai Accent to make world debut at Toronto auto show Add to ...

STAFF

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The remodelled 2018 Hyundai Accent will make its world premiere at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, which opens to the public on Feb. 17.

Hyundai has released a teaser photo and, according to the South Korean auto maker, the sub-compact car will feature the brand’s signature cascading grill, slimmer rear bumper, sweeping roofline and a sharp line running the length of the car.

The 2017 edition is available in four trims – two sedans, and two hatchbacks. Retail prices range from $14,745 for the base sedan to $17,495 for a sport hatchback.

More than 50 vehicles will be be displayed on Canadian soil for the first time at the show.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDrive

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular