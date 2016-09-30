Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Buick Avenir sub-brand. (General Motors)
Buick Avenir sub-brand. (General Motors)

Trans-Canada Highway

Avenir won’t be a Buick model – it will be a trim level Add to ...

JERMEY SINEK

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Remember Buick’s stunning Avenir sedan concept from the 2015 Detroit auto show? It seems the name does indeed have a future in the Buick line-up – though not in the way we’d hoped.

In essence, Avenir will be a sub-brand – a flagship trim level that will be to Buick what Denali is to GMC trucks.

“We’re taking a lot of what we learned from Denali,” said Buick design chief Helen Emsley. “You start small and then you grow.”

Differentiators from lesser Buicks will include wheels, a three-dimensional mesh grille, and interior trim with “embroidery,” she said.

Buick says that the brand has grown quickly with female buyers expecting a high-end experience and premium quality. A large proportion of those buyers have been brought into the brand by the Encore small crossover.

Buick isn’t saying yet when Avenir will debut or on which nameplate.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDrive

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog