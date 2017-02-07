Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

2018 Dodge Durango SRT. (FCA)
2018 Dodge Durango SRT. (FCA)

Chicago’s one tough town. So it’s fitting that Dodge is unveiling the baddest three-row SUV on the block Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show – the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT.

And bonus, this SUV with attitude – featuring a 392-cubic-inch Hemi V-8 under the hood producing 475 horsepower – will also be on display at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto starting Feb. 17, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed.

This beast goes from 0-100 km/h in slightly more than 4.4 seconds and can also tow a best-in-class 8,600 pounds.

FCA says it will arrive in showrooms during the fourth quarter of 2017.

