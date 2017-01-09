The Chevrolet Bolt, Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Ridgeline were named winners of the North American Car, Utility Vehicle and Truck awards on Monday, as the North American International Auto Show kicked off in Detroit.

The Bolt, an all-electric sedan introduced to the market in late 2016, won car of the year over the Genesis G90 and Volvo S90. The Bolt can travel more than 375 kilometres on a single charge in favourable weather.

In photos: 2017 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year finalists

The awards jury – comprised of 60 journalists from the United States and Canada, including Globe Drive contributor Jeremy Sinek – awarded the utility prize for the first time. The new Pacifica minivan beat out two SUVs, the Jaguar F-Pace, and Mazda's three-row CX-9.

The second-generation Ridgeline pickup truck defeated the Nissan Titan and the Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Criteria for the awards include technology, innovation, design, safety, performance and customer value.

