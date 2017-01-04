Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

2016 Ford F-150 (Ford)
2016 Ford F-150 (Ford)

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY

The Honda Civic retained its title as the best-selling passenger car in Canada for the 19th consecutive year despite a slight decrease in sales, while Ford continued as the top selling brand overall, led by the F-Series truck as the top selling vehicle in the country.

Sales of the Civic amounted to 64,552, down 0.6 per cent from 2015 . Overall, Honda Canada reported a five per cent increase in sales, with a total of 186,676 units by the Honda and Acura divisions. It’s the third consecutive year of record sales.

Ford has now led overall brand sales in Canada for eight straight years, including the Ford and Lincoln brands. The F-Series led pickup truck sales in Canada for the 51st consecutive year, and overall vehicle sales for the seventh consecutive year.

Ford enjoyed its best year in Canada since 1989, with sales hitting 304,618 units, a 9.4 per cent increase over 2015.

