The top stories this year revolve around the move away from gas and diesel vehicles, a new luxury brand in Canada and two new cars for Canada, each with a storied past.

Fully-electric vehicles make up a small fraction of sales in Canada. While the percentage of zero-emissions vehicles is higher in the Netherlands, it is still a niche market. But a lot is likely to change in the next decade. In March, the lower house in the Dutch parliament supported a motion to ban the sale of gas and diesel-powered cars starting in 2025. The initial proposal called for an outright ban of all gas and diesel vehicles. The motion must still pass through the Dutch Senate. The problem is that, according to The CIA World Factbook, in 2012 84 per cent of the electricity produced in Holland comes from fossil fuels and 14 per cent is from renewable sources. So the vehicles may be emissions free, but they are far from green.

In June, Norwegian politicians agreed to a similar plan by 2025. But ban may be the wrong word. They are really looking to make zero-emissions vehicles so attractive by this date that everyone will buy one.

In September, the German government voted to ban new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2030.

The votes may end up being mostly symbolic, but regardless, Matt Bubbers wonders if Canada should set a date?

Hyundai

More than two decades after the Hyundai Pony – a compact car that was one of the cheapest on the road – came to Canada, the South Korean car maker launched the Genesis, a luxury sedan. Now Hyundai is spinning Genesis into a luxury stand-alone brand with two initial models – the G80 and G90. The idea is to compete with BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but also with offshoot luxury brands of mainstream companies like Acura, Lexus and Audi.

In November, it officially arrived in Canada. There are no dealerships, and sales are conducted through a website and concierge service, but Genesis plans to open 18 dealerships in 2017. The brand also uses all-inclusive, transparent pricing.

About two thirds of Canadians drivers use winter tires, but if you eliminate Quebec from the statistics (where winter tires are mandatory), that number is about half. They aren’t cheap – costing $500-$1,000 plus rims, storage and changing. But studies show you can stop in two-thirds the distance on ice with winter tires as opposed to all-seasons, and cornering is three times better.



If cost is the sticking point, the winter tires will pay for themselves with one, small accident as they will cost about the same as an average deductible. Winter tires are also not just for snow, they improve safety, stop, and hold the road better at below 7C due to the rubber compound. Just because you don’t drive in snow often, doesn’t mean all-season tires will cut it in winter.

4. ‘Forbidden fruit’ Honda Civic hatchback returns to Canada

A number of stories about two particular cars were well read this year.

The Honda Civic hatchback returned to Canada in 2016 after a decade-long hiatus. The hatch has been a staple in Europe, but is ‘forbidden fruit’ to Canadian car buyers. This new one is not like the one Canadians first saw in 1973, or even like the last one in 2005. This five-door has a more aggressive look and comes with luxury features that demand a $4,000 premium over the sedan.

Matt Bubbers took one for a drive in October and calls it the most useful Civic yet.

Photos: The history of the Civic hatchback

5. Chrysler reinvents the minivan

At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit auto show in January, Chrysler unveiled its new Pacifica minivan. The auto maker is betting $2-billion that this Canadian-made, top-of-the-line van will sell. Also at the show, Chrysler unveiled the hybrid version. The minivan will start at $43,995, but the hybrid version, with a 48-kilometre all-electric range, starts at $56,496 before up to $14,000 of rebates in Ontario. Meaning the hybrid is the least expensive option in Ontario.

It was also a finalist for the 2017 Green Car of the Year Award.

Many older millennials remember being driven around in a Magic Wagon when they were kids. Now, those people are having kids and Chrysler is hoping to use utility and space to win them away from SUVs.