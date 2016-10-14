Honda’s best-selling compact SUV – – the fifth-generation 2017 Honda CR-V – was unveiled in Detroit this week, redesigned and re-engineered with a bolder look, a new fuel-efficient turbocharged engine, and more space in the cabin and cargo area.

The CRV’s exterior shell is bolder with crisp lines, a long hood, longer wheelbase, short rear overhangs, and dual exhausts. But it really shines inside. It’s luxurious, spacious, and filled with technology – including a new display audio system with Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto connectivity. And, back by popular demand, is an actual volume button, something that was missing on the last iteration.

An extra 2 inches in the rear seats means more legroom for passengers. The second-row seats also fold down flat to create a huge cargo surface that’s nearly 10 inches longer than before. While its hands-free power tailgate isn’t a first on the market, it is a first for Honda. You can open and close the CRV’s tailgate via a foot-activated sensor under the rear bumper.

Under the hood is the CRV’s first turbocharged engine, a 1.5-litre turbo I-4 with 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The CR-V will be produced at three plants in North America – in East Liberty, Ohio, Greensburg, Ind., and Alliston, Ont. Engines will be manufactured in Anna, Ohio and Alliston, while the CVT will be produced in Russells Point, Ohio. The CR-V goes on sale this winter; pricing will be announced closer to that time.

Cool quotient

4 stars (out of 5)

The CRV’s design, spacious cabin, and new turbo engine is cool enough, but it gets extra points for its Alliston connection – rolling off the line next to Canada’s best-selling compact car, the Honda Civic.