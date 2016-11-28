My mother-in-law hates loud cars. Not just audibly loud, with lots of decibels from the pipes, but brash, demonstrative, in-your-face cars that yell “Look at me!” across six lanes of traffic.

I drive a lot of different cars, so she was nervous when she asked recently for a ride to the airport. “You won’t have anything too horrible, I hope,” she said rhetorically.

My wife chimed in. “Of course he won’t – he said it’ll be an Audi sedan.” And both women looked relieved.

Yes, it would be an Audi sedan, but I left the details vague. I didn’t mention the bit about the performance package and its 605 horsepower, or the titanium Akrapovic exhaust. When I collected the RS7, though, the colour was a surprise: “RS Green,” it was called. That’s a $3,900 word for “bright green.” Bright indeed.

“Does anybody actually buy a car in this awful colour?” my mother-in-law asked when I pulled into her driveway days later. Fortunately, I was there to take her to the airport, so the anticipation of flying to visit her other daughter outweighed the embarrassment of being seen in the car.

I opened the front passenger door and she settled in, looking around the cabin with a sniff. My wife was in the back seat, surprisingly content with the legroom and headroom that often impedes her 5-foot-9 frame. “It’s okay, mom,” she said. “You can’t really see the colour when you’re inside.”

I stored the luggage in the trunk with room to spare, slid in behind the wheel and fired up the engine with a stab at the throttle, more habit than anything. The exhaust crackled with the premium gas igniting against the engine’s eight spark plugs.

“What was that?” asked my mother-in-law. “It doesn’t sound very healthy.”

“Oh, it’s healthy alright,” I said, and swung the Audi out onto the road. “It’s 553 lb-ft of healthy.”

The RS7 lunged forward and the women plunged back in their seats as the huge torque dug the tires into the road. “Stop that right now!” my wife yelled, and I eased off immediately. I know the drill. That would be it for driving fun, and we hadn’t even passed the neighbour’s house.

“Sorry – I forgot the car is still set to Dynamic,” I lied. “Let me fix that right now.” I tapped a button and the central display screen rose majestically from the dashboard fascia. I twiddled on the centre console dial and a picture of the car came up. Its options for Audi Drive Select were listed as Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual, and I made a big deal of setting the mode to Comfort.

We could almost feel the car relax as the new setting kicked in. The responses were softened for the engine, transmission, damping, steering, sport differential and there was even some muting of the sound. The Audi glided away with a purr, and my wife pulled her nails back in.

She knew it hadn’t been an accident – that I knew full well the car was set to be as Dynamic as possible. After all, why drive a car like this if you’re not going to use it? The regular A7 fastback shares all the same dimensions, not to mention optional comforts and conveniences, and the base model costs $75,950.

That price doesn’t include the nice Alcantara headliner or the stunning Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system, or any number of other tempting options. And it only offers 333 horsepower.

My mother-in-law’s old Honda Civic makes 140, which she considers more than enough. She also thinks its blue colour is dashing and a bit risque, especially when it’s not coated with road salt. It’s a tough sell to convince her that anyone should spend money on extra horsepower, let alone “RS Green.”

The RS7 Performance in which she was travelling, however, is the top of the A7 line, and this particular model came in at $180,850 – that’s a $141,200 car, plus almost $40,000 of options, but before adding taxes and $2,095 for freight and PDI. The extra power above the S7 and the even-more-power RS7 is what costs the money, and it was all wasted on the sedate drive to the airport in Comfort mode.

However, my mother-in-law was happy. She would be flying to visit her other daughter and she was comfortable in the Sport seat. Normally, she hides her face in such a vehicle, but not that day. “It’s not as if I’m behind the wheel and people think I wasted so much money on this car, and on such a colour,” she said.

“People will think that of you, not me. Now, can you speed up a bit? I don’t want to be late.”