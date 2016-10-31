Stepping into the cabin of the new-for-2017 Hyundai Elantra to begin the second leg of my weekly eight-hour round trip from Sudbury, Ont., my hometown, to Toronto and back again, I was quickly impressed.

The interior features a higher-than-average attention to detail, designed with a clean, tidy and conventional look, trimmed to look a touch more upscale than the price leads on.

An interchange, just north of Barrie, where Highway 400 meets Highway 11, is my motoring stress line. North of here, traffic lightens, buildings and infrastructure fade from the scenery and the driving is more relaxed. The pavement is smooth and new on this span, and the driving is steady. It’s three hours until home from here, including my mandatory stop in Seguin for a medium dark roast.

Photos by Justin Pritchard

The Elantra is an affordable compact. It’s not glamorous. It’s not prestigious. It’s not sexy – though the new body is accented with sharp angles and edges that bench the curvaceous and bulbous look of the former. Forget performance, firepower or allure: Here’s a car for the sensible, budget-minded masses. The 99 per cent.

Coffee in hand, I cruise north. This stretch of the trip is perfect to catch up on music and podcasts, to fiddle with the central command system, and to catch up on phone calls, often to mom, while dodging cellular dead zones caused by tall rock faces that flank parts of the highway.

The Elantra’s central command system makes it easy: graphics are vivid, the interface is logical, responsive and easily learned. It’s the cabin’s high-tech centerpiece, and the display is underlined with tactile buttons for millisecond flicking between on-screen menus and functions.

I have to show this setup to mom.

You see, she’s intimidated by technology. She drives a last-generation Elantra and would appreciate the advances made for this one. The heated seats and backup camera first, and the not-so-scary central command interface a close second. Mom’s one of those 99 per cent: not after glamour or horsepower, and easily delighted by simple features.

We’re still working on mom’s training with smartphone voice-commands, which she could use to direct the included Android Auto system. Media players, contact lists, reminders and other functions are manipulated and controlled using the central display with the same gestures, interfaces and voice commands as the handset from which they originate.

The system is clever: a click of the music icon made my beloved Slacker Radio app appear on screen, resuming playback from where I’d left it at the gym a day earlier. Mid-song, I started wondering if I could braise a flank steak. One click later, the “Talk to Google” voice assistant came back quickly with a read-aloud answer (yes). Another tap, and I asked the system to add flank steak to my weekly grocery list. It chimed back, “reminder saved.”

Cars that can talk and listen were the stuff of childhood imagination, and remain something that delight moms at every chance. Here’s one at a price that most new car shoppers can afford.

The cruise continues. On smooth tarmac, the Elantra’s steering feels light and lazy once an initial notch of on-centre weight is overcome. It stays centered admirably, but requires minimal effort to steer. There’s little need to fidget with the wheel. And the ride, though noisier than I expected, is softly-sporty, balancing response easily against comfort. It’s not a soft ride, or a firm one. It’s just a ride.

But that ride impresses once I’m home.

Sudbury is a central city, surrounded by smaller townships and communities separated by lengths of road in varying conditions, mostly awful, especially when it comes to the far end of Bancroft Drive. This length of road connects my Minnow Lake neighborhood to the community of Coniston. Frost-heaved, speckled with potholes and dips, and more aged and beat up than the rock cuts for which Sudbury is famous, it starts 30 metres from my house, and has become a go-to ride-quality test route.

The Elantra handles it admirably, thanks to a new, superstiff structure, which engineers say lets them more precisely fine-tune the suspension components. On several passes of this worst-case-scenario surface, the Elantra is relaxed, and rides like a pricier car.

The suspension feels solid, dense and robust, not flimsy and delicate, even while the springs and shocks beneath are being vigorously pummelled. Further, the steering stays straight and stable, and never plays tug-of-war in my hands.

And though mom would likely be more impressed with the feature content, the Elantra’s ride quality will impress shoppers in locales with real-world roads. The appeal gap between cheap and pricey cars is closing and, with a few carefully-executed features and attributes, the new Elantra is proving the trend.