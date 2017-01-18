I drove the new black-on-black Star Wars edition of the Nissan Rogue to see the movie with my wife at our local cinema and the teenage ticket seller gave us both the senior’s discount. You need to be 65 for that, and we’ve barely turned 50.

Photos by Mark Richardson

That may have tempered my opinion of this special Rogue, despite saving $8. We came out of the evening movie into the dimness of the parking lot, and the logo of the Rebel Alliance on the SUV’s rear bodywork reflected back to us under the streetlights. On the other side was the logo of the Galactic Empire, and on the rear bumper, a discreet Star Wars logo. On this mixed-up machine, it was like having Trump and Hillary stickers with “I Love N.Y.” in the middle. It just seemed silly.

Nissan is proud of its Star Wars Rogue, branded to exploit the recent Star Wars: Rogue One movie. For an extra $2,850, you get one of 400 in Canada, evenly split between black and white paint jobs: Empire and Rebels, get it? Most of the standard chrome is replaced with attractive black paint, on the door handles, grille and roof rails, and there are those stickers on the C-pillars and LED headlights.

There’s also a “limited edition” plaque on each front fender, illuminated door kick plates that say “Star Wars,” floor mats that say “Star Wars: Rogue One” and a couple of aluminum logo inserts in the coffee cup holders.

Best of all, apparently, to cinch the deal, is the Death Trooper helmet for your mantle that comes with each vehicle, but you can’t wear it to freak people out at traffic lights. It’s just a prop.

And that’s it – all of it slapped on the SV AWD mid-level trim that normally sells for $29,848. You must buy the $1,300 panoramic moon roof, too, though it’s worth the cost.

Perhaps this is the greatest failing of the Star Wars Rogue. The standard technology of the SV level is popular in sales but doesn’t impress. Coming out of the movie, our heads were still full of hyperdriving rockets and super-duper virtual reality, but this Rogue doesn’t include Navigation or dual-zone climate control. Not even Apple CarPlay. I’m sure the planet-hopping Rogue One at least had Android Auto.

It’s all about the branding, of course, and this is really a stretch. James Bond actually drives his Aston Martins, and Tony Stark really drives his Audi R8 in the Ironman movies, but the Star Wars universe doesn’t include wheels. In the movie, the Rogue One ship is dirty and scratched and dented, but the Nissan Rogue is shiny and totally non-threatening. Even with a Death Trooper helmet propped on the back seat.

That said, I drove the SUV to Detroit in a snowstorm and plenty of other cars were getting dirty and scratched and dented. The Rogue was capable and comfortable, but never for a moment did I think of myself as being in a spaceship – in fact, sitting inside with your feet on the mats and a couple of double-doubles in the cup holders, there’s nothing that shows the Rogue to be any more than a regular Nissan.

I don’t have a problem with this, but I do have a problem with paying more than $3,000 after taxes for those stickers and logos. Nissan reckons, unofficially, that the collectable helmet is probably worth $1,000 on eBay and it may be right, but you can still buy most of the extra accessories for about $800: lit kick plates that say “Rogue,” nice floor mats, interior accent lighting and magnetic black paint.

Frankly, you can buy the technology package on a Rogue SV for an extra $2,750, and that includes the stuff you really want: Navigation, blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone climate control, even a heated steering wheel. You don’t have to opt for the moon roof. You won’t get the helmet, though, or the blacked-out grille and wheels.

Nissan’s Canadian marketers admit they should probably have sold the Star Wars package with the high-end SL Platinum edition, where buyers are less concerned about value for money, but they were following the United States’ lead, where another 4,000 special editions are available. Only 50 or so Star Wars Rogues have apparently been delivered here so far, but the company is confident it will sell them all easily, and could probably have charged even more of a premium.

It may be right, but timing is everything and the movie is already moving on. Give it a few more months and the Star Wars Rogue will depreciate like everything else. That helmet though – maybe you’ll get your money back yet.

