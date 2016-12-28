Photos by Brendan McAleer

Make no mistake: if you can afford the R8, buy the R8. Equipped with a 610-horsepower, 5.2-litre, V-10 and a chassis that feels as if it’s milled from a single block of depleted uranium, it is both utterly ferocious and completely accessible. It also costs a quarter of a million dollars.

What we have here is not a head-to-head based on performance metrics, but a supercar yardstick with which to measure Audi’s more accessible coupe. Starting at roughly one-quarter the cost of the R8, the $61,900 TTS is a lively little two door with a similar overlapping hemisphere shape, the same four rings up front and quad exhaust pipes out back.

Obviously, it’s not going to be as fast or as furious as the R8’s Lambo-in-a-business-suit, but neither is it boring. Consider the Porsche Cayman: While the 911 is still the big-brother car, Porsche’s mid-engined two-seater still gets the nod from fans of the marque. Can the TTS be fairly called the everyman’s R8?

On paper, things do not start off well. While it has the shortest wheelbase of any vehicle based on Volkswagen’s MQB architecture, the TTS still has the same bones as a basic Golf. It’s lighter and nimbler than a Golf R, but it still comes with a front-wheel-drive bias and a transversely mounted engine up front.

Before we start bench-racing, take a look to see if the TTS delivers on style. Now in its third generation, the car doesn’t have the concept-car punch of the original, but it still looks good. As the second-gen R8 is similarly dialled back, the cars look startlingly similar.

The 10-spoke 20-inch wheels on both are essentially identical, and the L-shaped accents for the headlights give each car the same face. The R8 is longer, lower and leaner, but the TTS proves imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Things are even better inside. You expect the R8’s cabin to be something special, as it’s the halo car for Audi. You don’t expect the mass-market TTS to have that same feel, but thanks to the decluttering effect of its virtual cockpit, it’s wonderful.

Almost every manufacturer seems to be struggling with how best to integrate touch-screen displays into their cockpit, from the Tesla Model S’s flat screen in an empty apartment to the Mercedes-Benz CLA’s iPod nailed to the dashboard. The TTS and the R8 do away with a central screen entirely, putting all the information right where it needs to be – in front of the driver.

With navigation and infotainment controls accessible in a brightly lit instrument panel, the cabin looks crisply clean. The TTS might even have an advantage over the R8 here, with clever little LCD screens built into the air vents. The V10 Plus version of the R8 gets fixed-back sport-seats, but the TTS comes with standard quilted-leather seats that look just as good. Add in pneumatically adjustable side bolsters for $300 and you’ve got a couple of thrones that grip just as tightly as in the supercar.

Further, the TTS makes a few concessions to practicality without spoiling its silhouette. The R8 has enough room for a small packed lunch and a single passenger. The TTS has a 300-plus litre trunk and small rear seats that work in a pinch for transporting kids. Or you can fold them down and double the cargo area.

However, people don’t buy coupes to be practical. Engaging the R8’s steering-wheel-mounted starter button, you unleash one of the last great naturally aspirated engines in existence.

This car is phenomenal. I fed it more than 800 kilometres of twisting British Columbia backroads over a single day and it both decimated the twisting sections and passing lanes, while at the same time being perfectly happy to cruise whenever traffic got bad. It’s more special than a Porsche 911, but just as usable; it’s less showy than a Lamborghini, yet possibly even quicker.

The TTS shows up to the party with fewer than half the cylinder count and less than half the horsepower. Just like the aforementioned Golf R, it gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, making 292 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 280 lb-ft of torque from just 1,900 rpm. Power is shunted through a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox (one fewer cog than the R8), and fed to the wheels via a Haldex-based all-wheel-drive system.

On one hand, the TTS is not 50-per-cent R8 for 25 per cent the cost. The mid-engined V-10 monster is built to decimate the Italian competition, and the TTS feels as if its FWD-bias would make it easy meat for cut-rate Porsches at the track.

But we aren’t on the track; we’re on serpentine public roads where absolute speed is something of a legal liability. What you want here is power to effect quick and safe passes, and a rhythmic joy to driving on the trot. In this regard, the TTS delivers – as long as you have it in Dynamic mode. It’s a quick little machine with instrumented testing showing quarter-mile times in the high 12-second range. Grip is confidence-inducing and predictable. Like nearly every other Audi, the TTS is a year-round proposition with proper tires.

It is not, however, a match for a Boxster or a Cayman. The latter two feel like genuine sportscars, just as the R8 is an Audi-badged supercar, while the TTS is a quick and stylish coupe. It’s as much fun to drive as a hot hatchback, but it’s not as sharp as the competition. For a little more vigour, Audi fans might consider the more powerful TT RS.

Yet, if it’s not the razor blade its V-10 superior is, the TTS is still a special enough machine. It’s about as fast as is usable on the road, has a dash of practicality for the everyday and is slickly designed, inside and out. It’s not the everyman’s R8, but it’s good enough to stand on its own merits.