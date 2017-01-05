Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
BMW 328d xDrive (L) and Jaguar XE 20d (Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail)
BMW 328d xDrive (L) and Jaguar XE 20d (Jeremy Sinek/The Globe and Mail)

Road Test

Faceoff of the diesel sedans: BMW 328d vs. Jaguar XE 20d Add to ...

JEREMY SINEK

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Despite the diesel scandal, you still fancy a nice little diesel car. A new Volkswagen or an Audi diesel is off the table but, if you loosen the purse-strings, there are some surprising options – if you can bear to drive a compact luxury sport sedan. BMW has been quietly selling diesel 3 Series in Canada for years. Mercedes still plans to dieselize its C-Class, though its launch of that has been delayed by the VW TDI fall-out. Meanwhile, the BMW of compact diesels gets new competition from a surprising direction: a diesel is the standard, base engine in Jaguar’s new cub, the XE.

Report Typo/Error

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular