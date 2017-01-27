Two electric cars sit atop a century-old hydroelectric dam, separated by three feet and 104 years. One is a Tesla Model X, the long-awaited crossover from the forward-looking California-based company; the other a less-well-known Detroit Electric, which by virtue of its high roof also rates as a crossover. Both operate soundlessly. Both are surprisingly quick. The electric vehicle isn’t just the future, it’s the past, too.

Photos by Brendan McAleer

A persistent misconception about the EV is that it’s an experimental technology waiting for battery capability to keep up. However, the Detroit represents a commercial success. Like the Model X, it was a luxury purchase: at a time when the average car was a rattly, smelly, hard-to-start machine, the Detroit was quick, clean and comfortable. It’s old enough to have tiller steering, but is actually easier to manoeuvre for photos than the Model X is.

Having driven both the Detroit and a contemporary Model T, the antique electric requires far less skill. In a Model T, with its steering-wheel-mounted throttle and spark advance levers, changing gears requires whipping your arms and legs around as if you were a naval ensign semaphoring whilst simultaneously tap-dancing in Morse code.

In the Detroit, you just flip down the tiller-steering bar and glide off down the street. The ease of use and the reliability meant that early electrics were popular with doctors and veterinarians, people who had to get up in the middle of the night and didn’t want to risk breaking a wrist trying to crank-start a car. It was also popular with the well-heeled: Inventor Thomas Edison owned one, but tycoon John D. Rockefeller Jr. had two.

This model’s raised roof is intended for – don’t laugh – the tall hat a fine lady might wear. The idea was that an elegant woman could drive herself around instead of being beholden to a chauffeur or a rakish consort with a gleam in his eye. It cost $3,200, or enough to buy six Model Ts. The expense is what killed it: Demand tailed off owing to the 1929 stock-market crash, although the Detroit Electric company persisted a further 10 years.

This particular Detroit belongs to the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, who use it as a promotional and educational tool. However, its original owner used the vehicle well into the 1960s. It was parked in the basement of The Empress Hotel in Victoria, where it was regularly driven around town by Florence French, the wife of a well-to-do veterinarian. Range is around 130 kilometres, and the original batteries lasted into the 1980s. Given its current limited use, the Detroit is expected to run with minimal maintenance, essentially forever.

A group of apprenticing BC Hydro employees, here to tour the historic generation plant, are swarming all over the vehicles. They ask questions about the old and whip their iPhones out to record the falcon doors of the new. One makes a remark about the coming Model 3, which is viewed with both optimism and skepticism. After all, the Model X took its sweet time getting to market.

Related: Riding along as Tesla Model X hits Canadian roads for the first time

This one is borrowed from a friend, which means it has a few warts. Tesla’s production growing pains are well documented, and this car has flaws such as squealing brakes. The owner is also not a big fan of the falcon rear doors, which look cool but are impractical for daily use. To its credit, Tesla’s customer service is excellent, and seems to be staying atop most issues.

Further, the Model X is a little ungainly looking, especially given how stunning the Model S looks. Its bulk is reminiscent of the R-class Mercedes, and the stubby rear spoiler looks like an afterthought. But, sweet mother of pearl, does this thing haul.

Even though it’s only the entry-level P75D model, the Model X’s instant torque makes other cars seem slow. Zero to 100 kilometres an hour is a claimed 6.2 seconds, but it feels faster than that off the line. It’s also silent, with a single-speed drivetrain that would put any V-12 to shame for smoothness.

Add in a central control unit that’s essentially an iPad in terms of intuitiveness, and the driving experience is a win. Quirks such as the massive windshield and the falcon doors push the envelope too far, but the Model X is quick and comfortable, and the instrument panel does an excellent job of relaying what the car is seeing. Tesla is far out in front here in terms of bridging the gap between driver control and semi-autonomy.

Let’s touch on the persistent Achilles heel of the electric vehicle: charging time. When I arrived to pick this Model X up in West Vancouver, a mix-up meant that only the Model S had been on the charger overnight. The Stave Falls powerhouse is 80 kilometres away, and the Model X was indicating a range of 150 kilometres (range for the P75D on a full charge is rated at 381 kilometres).

That meant a delay of an hour or so to build up charge. Canada’s charging network is growing, so finding a plug en route would require only a slight detour, but it’s trickier to own an EV in Canada than in California. As the infrastructure improves, going electric gets simpler.

However, over the 160 kilometres there and back, the Model X delivered as promised. The navigation indicated that I would arrive back with 40 kilometres of range remaining and, at the end of a journey which included battling a few construction-related tailbacks and climbing up the hills into North Vancouver, that’s precisely what happened.

Just as the Detroit Electric was an expensive luxury product so, too, is the Model X. The difference is that Tesla has capitalized on the luxury aspect of its products, creating a brand that’s desirable. If and when the Model 3 arrives, the one you want is expected to cost about as much as a loaded BMW 340i – and it’ll sell well. To the Detroit’s attributes of ease-of-use, Tesla has added sporting appeal.

The powerhouse at Stave Falls went online in 1912, and produced electricity up until 2000. It’s now a National Historic Site of Canada, and its main hall is used to teach touring groups of kids about the history of hydroelectric generation.

Some of the electricity generated here likely charged up Ms. French’s cheerful little Detroit, which now spends its winters here on display. Perhaps, some day, they’ll need to make room for a Tesla as well.