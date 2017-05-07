I drive a 2004 Toyota Corolla sedan and it is time for a new car. I love how the Corolla fits my relatively small frame (5-foot-4) and the visibility out the back window. I don’t like the difficulty in lugging home garden stuff and the way I’m blinded by headlights at night from taller vehicles. My car is for driving to work and errands. I would love an easy-to-park vehicle, preferably a Toyota/Honda/Hyundai hatchback or a very small SUV. – Danielle, Windsor

Leeder: I’m going to start out in left field, Danielle, and suggest that you consider the all-new, fully electric Chevrolet Bolt. That may sound insane, but hear me out: the Bolt has the best visibility of a compact crossover that I have ever experienced. Ever, ever. The window sills are extra low and its designers did a bang-up job erasing blind spots.

Richardson: You really like that Bolt, don’t you?

Leeder: Yes! Its steering wheel adjusts in both height and pulls out so your arms aren’t overstretched. The driver’s seat is six-way adjustable; back-seat room is more than enough for leggy teens, I can guarantee it. And the fact that you drive mostly for work or errands – trips I’ll bet add up to less than 50 kilometres a day – you’d only have to charge the Bolt, which gets about 380 kilometres on a single full charge, a couple of times a week.

Richardson: I dunno – I’ve not driven the Bolt yet, so I can’t vouch for it, but I’m going to be a bit more conventional here. Like most Canadians these days, Danielle wants a small vehicle that lets her sit high, which means she wants a crossover or SUV, which means she wants a Honda HR-V. Remember the HR-V that time in Florida, Jessica?

Leeder: It was our last stateside hurrah together. How could I forget? I really did like the HR-V for a number of reasons that Danielle will, too: It has a great upright seating position that gives you an SUV feeling without being too big, excellent visibility and numerous seat configurations that are specifically designed to allow easy transport of tall plants (it also allowed you, Mark, to fit fully in the trunk with a sombrero and a stuffed shark).

Richardson: Oh thanks – I’d managed to forget that.

Leeder: The image is burned into my brain.

Richardson: The Honda has new competition now, though, from the Toyota C-HR that I just drove. All these acronyms get confusing, but C-HR stands for Compact High Rider, which is exactly what Danielle’s looking for.

Leeder: I’ve not driven it. Is it even for sale yet?

Richardson: Yes – it’s just been released. About time, too. Toyota’s been really late to market bringing out a subcompact crossover. If you don’t mind the wedgy looks, which you’ll love or hate, it’s designed as a city car. Front-wheel-drive only, CVT drivetrain and really easy to drive and park. It’s got reasonable space in the back, too, especially if the rear seats are folded down. Not as much as the HR-V, but more than the other car Danielle should think about, which is the Mazda CX-3.

Leeder: What is it that you’re always lecturing me about? Not buying a car in its first run? Let’s consider the merits of that advice. If Danielle is only flipping her car every dozen years, we don’t want to stick her with an unproven model even if it’s made by a reliable automaker. The CX-3 is a respectable option. What about a VW Golf, though? It’s not a CUV, but I always feel upright driving one. Visibility is great. Hatchback, check. Easy to park, check. Lasts forever, yup.

Richardson: Good point about the Toyota – it’s a whole new engine and seven-step CVT. Maybe give it a year. And the Golf is the total opposite, because it’s been around for years and this is its seventh generation. It’s a fun and reliable car. But Danielle does say she likes Toyotas, Hondas or Hyundais. Perhaps the dealerships are close for her.

Leeder: And perhaps risking it on Toyota’s C-HR will be worth it, too. Hyundai’s Accent checks boxes for affordability, good warranty and a sensible, spacious front seat. But the back seat is a bit cramped, Consumer Reports knocks the car for its crash-test rating and it rides fairly low. Danielle isn’t going to get any height advantage with it.

Richardson: The key is to take some test drives in potential vehicles and figure out which feels best. Danielle, try the Honda H-RV, the Toyota C-HR and the Mazda CX-3. If there’s a VW dealership nearby, give the Golf a spin. And if you want something a bit more upscale without venturing into premium vehicles (such as the excellent Mercedes B-Class), there’s the Buick Encore, which is one of the most underrated crossovers out there.

Leeder: To divide the wheat from the chaff, you’re really going to have to get out on the road. Some dealers will let you keep a vehicle for a couple of days – don’t be shy about asking. It might be the only way you’ll find the best fit.