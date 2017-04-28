I need a car that can fit my four dogs. What should I buy?

I currently drive a VW Golf TDI wagon, but I need a shame-free replacement. My car gets me to work each day (city driving) and, more importantly, serves as transportation for my four golden retrievers. Bigger is better. A perfect choice would have been the now-defunct Honda Element, or my dogs would also look great in the back of a London taxicab. Our must-haves are all-wheel-drive, lower ground clearance (for the senior members of the pack), simple smartphone connectivity and upholstery options other than fabric.– Linda, Kingston, Ont.

Richardson: We should introduce Linda to Dermot, who wrote in last year wanting space for his three large dogs, but also to upgrade to something more special. Back then, I recommended the Volvo XC90, you recommended the Audi Q7, and we both recommended the Lexus RX 350. Linda doesn’t seem too bothered about upgrading from her Golf, though. A Honda Element? A black cab? Do you wear a lot of tweed, Linda?

Nissan Rogue Dogue. Nissan

Leeder: If we want to be really cute about it, we ought to suggest Linda hold off on buying new until Nissan’s dog-centric concept, the Rogue Dogue, hits our market. They’ve taken a Rogue SUV and modified it in the back to include a treat dispenser and a dog bed in the cargo area, which also has a hose and dryer to wash and dry the dog. Seats are leather and there’s a two-way nanny cam so both dog and master can stay connected. Oh, there’s also a built-in ramp, so ground clearance is no problem.

Richardson: Cute but not practical, Jessica. I just saw that Rogue Dogue at the New York Auto Show and it’s barely big enough for two small dogs back there. It looked kind of rough and ready, too. Linda has four large dogs, and it’s only a concept – she needs something now and the Nissan she wants is the NV200. It’s so supremely practical that it’s officially a cargo van, but it’s small and manageable.

Nissan NV200. Nissan

Leeder: I’m failing to see the cute or the glamour here.

Richardson: Hear me out. It’s low to the ground and spacious in the back for four dogs. Put a non-slip mat back there, or crates, and they’ll be happy all the way to the park. If you need a ramp, buy one at PetSmart. The NV200 isn’t AWD though. If Linda insists on that, the ride height in any vehicle will be taller. And there’s only seating for two – the taxicab option you see in New York City isn’t available to private buyers.

Leeder: The thing is, maybe she doesn’t want to have to drive a cargo van. All. The. Time. Maybe Linda wants a vehicle with actual windows. She should consider the Ford Flex. To get away from cloth seats she’d have to opt for the Limited edition but the luxuries it comes with would be a nice boon for her. From an automatic lift gate (let’s be honest, she’s doing enough work hauling all those pups around) to adjustable pedals (rare!), and the full suite of driver-assistance safety features, she can’t go wrong.

2017 Ford Flex. Ford

Richardson: Sure she can – it’s just far too big all around.

Leeder: But there’d be plenty of space for the dogs, actual side windows they can hang their heads out of. Adding a $3,000 equipment package gets her a heated steering wheel (win!) and third-row seats that fold flat at the push of a button. Price tag: $56,500.

Richardson: It’s dangerous for a dog to hang its head out the window – really bad for the eyes. So maybe what Linda really wants is a Ford Transit Connect.

2016 Ford Transit Connect. Ford

Leeder: Again, no windows if we’re looking at the cargo models that would best fit crates and be easy to clean. I’m still not sure it’s practical for all the other driving Linda’s going to do that doesn’t involve her dogs, which I assume is, well, some. On the other hand, upsizing to a cargo van could position her well for a side gig as an Uber delivery gal.

Richardson: Nonsense. The Transit Connect has windows all around when it comes with the option of three rows of seating, either in cloth or leather, and it starts below $30,000. Anyway, Linda says the most important part of her driving involves her dogs. I understand. My mom bred Labradors and used to schlep half-a-dozen wet, hairy dogs in the back of her Volvo wagon, and me. The childhood horrors! My mom would have loved either the Ford Transit Connect or the Nissan NV200.

Leeder: Both do get points for being easy for dogs to get in and out of, so if Linda’s priority really is her dogs, there you have it.