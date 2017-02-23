I want a vehicle with power and luxury for $50,000. What should I buy?

I am getting really frustrated trying to find a small SUV, crossover or wagon that has some power under the hood, a bit of luxury and lots of bells and whistles. I want heated seats (preferably leather), a slick infotainment system and definitely blind-spot monitoring. I’m currently driving a 2006 Chevy HHR but looking for a significant upgrade. I’m willing to spend up to $50,000 and want it to be the same size or smaller than the HHR. I don’t want chintzy interiors and a gutless engine. Can you help? – Joanne

Leeder: I’m having a déjà-vu moment here, Mark. Feeling like the Force has us on a long-haul mission to liberate people from the horridity of those (thankfully now defunct) HHRs. Joanne has a healthy budget and we shouldn’t have trouble finding her a luxury crossover that will both give her whistles and get her some. Where do you want to start? I’m thinking BMW.

Nissan Rogue Nissan

Richardson: Actually, you mentioning the Force reminds me of the Star Wars Nissan Rogue I drove recently. I’m not recommending that – it’s silly branding and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone – but the top-of-the-line Nissan Rogue SL Platinum has everything Joanne wants, if she can live with it being slightly longer than her HHR. It comes in at just more than $40,000, after taxes and delivery. You don’t always have to spend your maximum budget, you know.

BMW X1 UWE FISCHER

Leeder: Mark, I don’t think you’re hearing Joanne (typical). The woman wants power and luxury. Maybe even a little passion. The Rogue isn’t going to give it to her even if you try to make it shiny with a trim level called “Platinum.” Rest assured, there is no platinum to be found here. The car for Joanne is a 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i with a Sport package. With 228 horsepower (did the HHR have any horsepower?) and paddle shifters, Joanne will get that powerful feel when she wants it. She also gets heated seats, heated steering, driver assist, parking assist and a rear-view camera. It’s shorter than the HHR and with fees and taxes, is $1,000 under budget. Booyah!

Richardson: Hmmm. With such snob appeal at play, I’d recommend the Infiniti QX30, which is the premium Rogue with nicer leather and a more powerful 208 hp turbocharged engine. But blind-spot monitoring is only available on the fully loaded Sport model, which comes in around $51,000. So stuff that. Why do car makers package their vehicles this way?

Audi Q3 Audi

Leeder: Oh, I know! Pick me! It’s because they’re disproportionately run by men. But back to cars … not a bad suggestion. But a Rogue is a Rogue, even in Infiniti clothes. My second pick is Audi’s Q3. Full disclosure: This is my daily driver. And I LOVE it. It’s no Porsche, but its 200 hp offers a ton of pep. It’s gutsy on the highway, great in the snow and easy to zip through city streets. With the 2.0 TFSI Technik package, Joanne gets a basket of features such as park assist, side assist, a backup camera, heated seats and still hits her budget, albeit just barely.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Daimler AG

Richardson: If you’re suggesting BMW and Audi, you can’t forget the Mercedes-Benz GLA, which is the most satisfying to drive of the three. Don’t bother with the super-duper AMG GLA45 – you’ll be happy with the 208 hp of the GLA250. Once you’ve loaded it up with all the bells and whistles, it’s still comfortably less than $50,000. Or save $10,0000 and get the Rogue …

Leeder: You had to go and make that last comment. And here I thought I’d brought you into the light.

