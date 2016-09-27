I am getting rid of my 2006 Audi A3. I am a drummer who needs space to carry my kit. I took the Ford Focus Titanium and the Honda Civic EX-T coupe and four-door for test drives and was impressed with both cars. The Focus is approximately $28,500 after discounts while the Civic is $32,000. I prefer Honda over Ford, but I like the better bang for my buck of the Ford. Thoughts? – Joe

Richardson: If Joe plays the drums, why is he even looking at a car? Surely he wants something that’s easier and roomier to load, such as a compact SUV or a hatchback? If he likes Hondas, why did he walk past the Fit and CR-V on his way to the Civic four-door?

Honda

Leeder: Maybe Joe wants a sleeker profile. He should check out Honda’s new HR-V, the love child of the Civic and CR-V. If he’s willing to sacrifice a few bells and whistles, Joe can pick up a 2016 HR-V LX for $29,700. It’ll come with heated seats, a backup camera and all-wheel drive. For leather seats, blind-spot assist and the moonroof, he’ll have to go up a trim package and fork out an extra $2,800.

Honda

Richardson: The HR-V is a good deal for all you get, but if Joe wants to look a sleeker – and don’t we all, Joe? – without paying Audi prices, then he should look at the Mazda3 Sport.

It’s called Sport because it’s a sporty hatch, like the A3. Put the seats down and there’s 1,334 litres of space back there. That’s almost a hundred litres more than the Focus.

Mazda

The mid-trim GS is the nicest version and will come in at just more than $27,000 out the door. Go for the manual and save a thousand bucks off that. It’s a lovely stick shift, too, not like that terrible box in the HR-V.

Leeder: If we’re going to talk stick shift, we have to add the Volkswagen Golf to the list. With 170 horsepower, this hatchback is so much fun to drive manually. And it beats your Mazda, Mark, on cargo space with a whopping 1,520 litres (rear seats folded).

Volkswagen

The price is reasonable: Even with an upgraded convenience trim package (adds keyless entry and leatherette seats), Joe could cash out at $30,978. He’ll get the same options as the Focus, minus the heated steering wheel; if he drops a trim package, he’ll save $2,000 off the sticker.

Richardson: But maybe Joe’s seen all these vehicles and just wants to choose between the Civic and the Focus. Too bad – the Mazda and VW are both more enjoyable to drive – but for my money, I’d choose the Focus Titanium. It’s a good-looking car, it’ll hold its resale value as well as the Honda, and it’s less expensive. You can usually wring a better deal out of a Ford salesperson, too. There’s a reason Ford is the bestselling auto maker in Canada.

Ford

Leeder: All of that’s making good sense, Mark. My vote would also go to the Focus for those reasons and one more: It has a heated steering wheel. With winter approaching, that feature is enough to swing my vote.