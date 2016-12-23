I am considering purchasing a 2015/16 compact for $18,000-$20,000. I’m a senior citizen, and still working. I do all my driving – about 8,000 kilometres per year – in the city. I have had two knee replacements plus lower back pain issues. My main consideration is to be able to get easily in and out of the car, plus good visibility. What vehicle do you recommend? – Myriam

Leeder: The mission here, Myriam, is clearly going to be keeping you comfortable and on budget. It’s a tall order in the compact segment, which is going to have you sitting lower to the ground – and hoisting yourself up and out of the car – than, say, a compact sport utility that has higher clearance.

Richardson: There also aren’t too many options for a new car that costs less than $20,000. Jessica and I don’t agree on much, but we do agree that when you budget to buy a car, that’s what you should actually pay. None of this nonsense of deciding a price, then adding $2,000 for Freight and PDI and $100 here and $20 there, with GST and probably provincial tax on top of it all. My first choice for you is a Honda Fit, but the cheapest $14,790 trim level comes out at $18,500 once you drive away – and that’s with a manual transmission and no air-conditioning. You really do want air in the city.

Leeder: With those new(ish) knees, though, Myriam likely wants an automatic transmission. So here’s the rub. I agree (grudgingly) with what Mark said about budgets – they exist for a reason. So does air conditioning. Going with a 2013 or, if you’re lucky, 2014 Honda Fit would get you an automatic transmission and air conditioning under budget at about $18,000 with tax. I’m afraid finding one newer than that with the options you need could be tough. An alternative is Toyota’s Yaris. New, with two doors and a hatch but no air brings you in just a hair (literally) under budget. But I found a used 2014 model with low kilometres – automatic transmission and blessed AC included – for just less than $15,800. That’s before you haggle.

Richardson: Let’s be realistic: there aren’t many 2015s still on dealer lots, and those few that are were ignored for a reason. You’ll have considerably more choice within your budget for a used vehicle, but it doesn’t have to be much of a risk if you buy from a dealer who offers a warranty. And the truth is, fit and comfort are a personal thing. A reader once told me that “obviously” he would never drive an Acura because the seats are so awful, but those same seats fit me just fine. We can recommend cars to you, but something too low – or too high – for one person might be ideal for another.

Leeder: The best course of action, Myriam, is to head out to a few dealerships with a good used inventory and actually sit in the vehicles you’re considering. Hyundai’s Elantra hatchback would be another to consider and you might as well try Nissan’s Versa, although my guess is the seats won’t be the most comfortable you’ll find. Because you’re only going to drive 8,000 or so kilometres per year, you can afford to purchase a pre-owned vehicle that has more kilometres on it than might be attractive to a buyer looking to put 20,000 or more on per year. If the dealership atmosphere is intimidating, take a friend who can make conversation with the sales person while you fiddle with the seat. Take your coat off. Adjust the configuration a few times. Play with the steering wheel height, if it’s adjustable. And go back and do it all again if you need to. Don’t be afraid to be thorough and take as much time as you need to decide if the car is right for you.

Richardson: See? That’s what I’m talking about! When was the last time you sat in a Nissan, Jessica? The seats are some of the best in the business, developed by NASA, no less. Myriam, start at a Nissan dealership – maybe ask about a gently-used Rogue crossover – then head over to the Honda dealership and see what second-hand Fits are on the lot. And tell us what models worked for you, so we can pass on your advice.

