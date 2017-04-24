I’m retiring at the end of the year and there are simply too many options and choices for vehicles. I want an SUV with all-wheel drive, a heated steering wheel and blind spot monitor. I’m looking for performance with decent fuel economy and cargo room. I’m partial to Honda/Acura. My budget is $45,000, all in. – Mark, Elgin County, Ont.

Leeder: Fantastic news on your retirement, Mark – congratulations are in order. Perhaps, though, we should also have a wee moment of mourning that this post-retirement ride isn’t, say, something with a drop-top, two seatbelts and a saucy V-6? Ah. The possibilities. Alas, let’s get you suited up.

Richardson: He should make the wise choice, which leans me toward the CR-V, the only Honda/Acura SUV with a heated steering wheel for less than $45,000, all in. The EX-L trim level comes loaded with all those fancy gadgets and comforts that Mark will enjoy and starts at just more than $35,000 before taxes, which means about $42,000 out the door.

2017 Honda CR-V. Honda

Leeder: That’s hard to argue with. And you know how I like it when we fight.

Richardson: I usually tell people to check out the Toyota RAV4 as well if they’re thinking of a CR-V, but the heated steering wheel only comes in at the SE trim level, which is $1,000 more than the equivalent Honda. That heated wheel really is a hit.

Leeder: The RAV4 is a good call and it sounds like we can spend that $1,000 and still hit the mark on budget. Personally, I like the feel of driving Acura’s RDX over both the Toyota and the CR-V, but even a base model has us a few too many hairs over Mark’s $45,000 budget with taxes and fees. The MDX is out for sure; to get that heated wheel in a Toyota Highlander, we’re talking the Limited V-6 AWD version, which starts at $49,995. Ugh.

2017 Acura RDX. Acura

Richardson: I don’t know why the heated steering wheel is such a priority for some people. We got along fine for years without them, wearing gloves.

Leeder: If Mark can wait a few months, he may want to hold out for the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, which has been making auto-show rounds. We don’t have specs yet, but we do know it has available heated steering and the driver assist features Mark wants. Pricing starts at $35,690. Add in the magic of taxes and fees and we’ll bump up against the budget ceiling but Mark would get a ton of space for his buck.

Richardson: I tell you over and over again, Jessica, it’s a poor choice to recommend a new model on its first run. Mark may as well burn his money.

Leeder: Didn’t you just drive the new Mazda CX-5? What did you think of it?

Mazda CX-5. Mazda

Richardson: It’s an exceptional SUV, and the new 2017 has that heated steering wheel as standard with its mid-trim GS edition that starts at $31,300, plus all the freight and taxes. Yes, it’s new, but far from a whole new model. It feels premium, especially in its high-end edition that will top out below budget on the road, but its 180-horsepower engine isn’t that powerful for the performance John’s looking for. There’s a diesel coming later this year, though, that will probably take care of that.

Leeder: Booya. Happy shopping, Mark.