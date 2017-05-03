HONDA CIVIC LX HATCHBACK

The Civic is one of the roomiest compacts out there. JEREMY SINEK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Base price: $21,490; as tested: $29,490

$21,490; as tested: $29,490 Engine: 1.5-litre L4 Turbo

1.5-litre L4 Turbo Transmission/Drive: Automatic continuously variable transmission/Front-wheel drive

Automatic continuously variable transmission/Front-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres/100 km): 7.7 city, 6.0 highway

7.7 city, 6.0 highway Alternatives: Chevrolet Cruze HB, Ford Focus, Hyundai Elantra GT, Kia Forte5, Mazda3 Sport, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla iM, VW Golf

LOOKS

The Civic Hatch is longer than most rivals, but that doesn’t save it from a rather gawky, cut-down silhouette. And what’s with all the oversize black-plastic fake grilles, front and rear? Standard aluminum rims are 16-inches on the LX, 18-inches on the Sport and Sport Touring. The latter two also have dual-outlet centre-mounted tailpipes.

INTERIOR

The Civic is one of the roomiest compacts out there, with a commodious back cabin, though the semi-fastback roofline does cost it some rear-seat headroom. Up front, the Civic favours taller drivers or those who don’t mind sitting on the floor: the seat position is unapologetically low. Yes, the six-way seat is height-adjustable, but only at the expense of thigh support (only the Sport Touring has eight-way adjustment). Other ergonomic notables: the stylized gauge cluster has a huge analogue tachometer, but only a digital speed display; and the audio volume control is by touch-sensitive sliders instead of a plain old round knob. The steering-wheel controls have a brittle, cheap feel, too.

The Civic’s cargo hold is scooped out to use every available nook and cranny. JEREMY SINEK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

PERFORMANCE

Outputs of the Honda’s 1.5-litre turbo engine vary with trim grade and transmission, but even the least-powerful (174 horses in the LX automatic) punches well above its weight. A Civic sedan powered by the same engine romped from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds in AJAC Car of the Year testing. Credit that pace at least in part to the CVT transmission, which is one of the best of its kind, snapping off pretend close-ratio upshifts in full-bore acceleration or delivering go-with-the-flow motivation without excessive flare-ups of rpm. That said, we’d still prefer the six-speed manual. For engaged drivers, the shifter also complements the Civic’s handling, which is terrific – and at no cost to ride comfort. Icing on the cake: Civic’s much better fuel economy.

TECHNOLOGY

Both cars have seven-inch display audio touchscreens, but only the Civic has both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay standard, as well as Bluetooth streaming audio, and Siri. Satellite and HD radio, however, are top-trim only. The Honda Sensing driver-assist package is optional on LX and Sport, standard on Touring and includes adaptive cruise with low-speed follow, collision-mitigation braking and lane-keeping assist.

CARGO

The Civic’s cargo hold is scooped out to use every available nook and cranny. As a result, it’s somewhat irregular in shape and the seats-folded deck is far from flat, but the payoff is a best-in-class 728 litres behind the rear seat.

THE VERDICT

8.5

Ergonomically and aesthetically, the Civic has its quirks, but is spacious, practical, economical – and a blast to drive.

KIA FORTE5 SX

Excellent packaging efficiency helps the Kia squeeze more passenger volume than the Civic into its smaller interior. JEREMY SINEK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Base price: $19,695; as tested: $29,895

$19,695; as tested: $29,895 Engine: 1.6-litre L4 Turbo

1.6-litre L4 Turbo Transmission/Drive: Seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission/Front-wheel drive

Seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission/Front-wheel drive Fuel Consumption (litres/100 km): 9.4 city, 7.9 highway

9.4 city, 7.9 highway Alternatives: Chevrolet Cruze HB, Ford Focus, Honda Civic HB, Hyundai Elantra GT, Mazda3 Sport, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla iM, VW Golf

LOOKS

The Forte5 is shorter than the Civic, with a more vertical rear profile, yet its nicely sculpted sheet-metal and “hockey-stick” side-window trim save it from looking boxy. Wheels are 15-inch steels on the LX and progress through 16- and 17-inch alloys (EX and EX-L) to 18 inches on the SX.

INTERIOR

Excellent packaging efficiency helps the Kia squeeze more passenger volume than the Civic into its smaller interior – rear-seat headroom being its most obvious advantage. For drivers, 10-way power seat adjustment (EX-L and SX) enables a wide range of at-the-wheel adjustability with great sight-lines that should especially suit shorter drivers. While the dashboard design looks conservative to the point of dull, we can’t fault the user-friendliness of the gauges, switches and infotainment screen.

Despite lacking a spare tire, Kia kept the cargo deck fairly high. JEREMY SINEK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

PERFORMANCE

The Kia claims significantly more power and torque than the Honda, but most of the advantage evaporates when rubber meets road. AJAC measured 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds with manual transmission for Forte’s corporate sister, the Hyundai Elantra Sport (same engine, same mass). Our petrol-head priorities expected to prefer the Kia SX’s standard-fit dual-clutch autobox (manual is not available on SX) to the Civic’s CVT and, once rolling, its quick, smooth upshifts were indeed a treat. But between the automated clutch and non-linear turbo power delivery, the Kia was challenged to launch smoothly. Nor was there much compensation through the turns: the chassis tune manages to combine palpably harsher ride quality than the Civic’s, with significantly less handling talent (though “utility” drivers may prefer the Kia’s light, frictionless steering feel to the Civic’s more connected, eager tiller).

TECHNOLOGY

Even the base Forte5 provides Android Auto and satellite radio (only the top-trim Civic has the latter), but CarPlay is not an option. Rather than a standalone package, some driver assist-and-alert technologies are added as you go up the grade, but they don’t include either adaptive cruise or autonomous emergency braking. That said, only the Kia offers a heated steering wheel and includes heated rear seats at a lower price point than in the Civic.

CARGO

Despite lacking a spare wheel (you get a tire inflator kit), Kia kept the cargo deck fairly high. On the plus side, that means the trunk is a nice regular shape, the deck is flush with the folded seat-backs and there’s hidden storage below. But on-deck cargo volume is only 657 litres with the seats up (albeit still better than class norms).

THE VERDICT

7.5

The Forte5 SX shows well, looks good and will appeal to passengers, but dynamically it’s a little rough around the edges.