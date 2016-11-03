Alfa Romeo is back. The 8C of several years ago was an expensive rarity. The two-seater, mid-engined 4C is an interesting weekend toy. The Giulia sport sedan, on the other hand, marks the proper return of the brand to North America. Good news: it’s a monster.

Leading the charge is the twin-turbo, 505-horsepower Quadrifoglio version, an Italian riposte to the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63S. Alfa Romeo is claiming a stunning 7:32 Nürburgring lap time for this beast, making it faster around Germany’s legendarily difficult track than any other sedan on the market. Never mind the four-door proviso: it’s quicker than a Shelby GT350R, faster than a Zonda F, and only seven seconds off the pace of a flippin’ Ferrari Enzo.

That is ridiculous. That is unexpected. That is Italian. That is Alfa Romeo.

Photos by Brendan McAleer

So while the Giulia lacks the visual delicacy of its forebears, and has a few interior pieces that are more Fiat-Chrysler than thoroughbred luxury car, you have to admit its arrival is pretty convincing. It’s only been a few months since Porsche crowned the Panamera Turbo supreme sedan, and here’s Alfa beating the high-tech German super-saloon’s tricky all-wheel-drive with some old-fashioned rear-drive lightness.

Sonoma is a roller-coaster of a track, hilly and twisty and designed with several blind corners. Unleashing a 500-plus-horsepower machine on it would ordinarily be a little hairy, but thanks to all that time spent wringing a marketable Nürburgring lap time out of the chassis, the Giulia is a friendly delight.

First, it drives much smaller than an M3 or C63. It’s about the same size as both, but thanks to a quick 11.8:1 steering rack, the Giulia shrinks around you to the point that you forget it has four doors. It’s darty, lithe and nimble; an Italian Subaru STI – except with way more power.

The optional carbon-ceramic brakes are the key to speed, capable of repeated threshold level braking without fade. Get the steering wheel straight before the blind right turn over the crest and hammer the pedal to the floor, trail off as you turn in, put two wheels on the apex, then unwind at exit and walk on it.

It’s immense fun, and a good way to wear out a set of Pirelli tires. Quadrifoglio models of the Giulia come with an additional function to their three-level driving mode selector. You get Dynamic, Natural, and All Weather, and an all-bets-are-off Race Mode, which shuts off all stability and traction control.

This last is probably the one dynamic issue with the Quadrifoglio. For owners who intend to take their car to the occasional lapping day, the difference between Dynamic and Race is a big step. The former steps in early with interventions, not allowing much chassis yaw; the latter offers no protection to wadding up your shiny new sports sedan if you overcook it out of a corner. Ideally, there’d be a setting in between them.

However, on winding valley roads, the Quadrifoglio is massively fast fun. The 2.9-litre V-6 doesn’t have the instant-thrust charisma of AMG’s twin-turbo 4.0-litre V-8, but it sounds fantastic and power comes in a swelling rush. The eight-speed ZF automatic is quick and competent, and the optional huge, column-mounted metal paddle shifters make you feel like you’re driving a Lamborghini.

Further good news: the regular-strength 2.0-litre turbo has plenty of zest as well. A Lusso version, devoid of bigger wheels and stiffer suspension, still felt light on its feet and eager.

One further consideration. I came across a house with no fewer than a dozen Alfa Romeos scattered around, most in states of disrepair. For all the passione and speed, it’s not like Alfa has a reputation for reliability. FCA consistently struggles in the area of dependability.

But let’s be serious. This isn’t the family minivan you buy for eight years of faithful service, this is a sports sedan that’s likely to be leased under warranty as an alternative to the standard-fare BMW 3-Series. Sitting in the driver’s seat, with the edge of the hood showing exposed carbon-fibre and a wriggling road to nowhere stretching out ahead, Alfa’s return is the happiest choice to have back on the menu.

TECH SPECS

Base Price: TBD

Engines: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder; 2.9-litre twin-turbo V-6

Transmission/Drive: eight-speed automatic Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBD

Alternatives: BMW 3-Series. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

RATINGS

Looks: The Giulia doesn’t look as simple and clean as its 1960s ancestors – but then, what modern car does? It does, however, offer up more flair than the German competition, complete with signature V-shaped grille and active aerodynamic.

Interior: Interior space is about the same as the Lexus IS sedan, with the rear seats tight for legroom. Nearly everything else in the class is more practical, but the Giulia could still work as a daily driver if you don’t option the huge carbon-fibre front seats.

Performance: The twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre 90-degree V-6 is a hero of an engine with Ferrari’s fingerprints all over it. It makes 505 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 443 lb-ft of torque from 2,500-5,500 rpm. Most Canadian buyers will opt for the 2.0-litre engine and all-wheel-drive, but it’s no slouch either: 276 horsepower at 5,250 rpm and 295 lb-ft from 2,250 rpm.

Technology: The Giulia’s infotainment system is perfectly functional, but nowhere near as impressive as that in, say, the Audi A4. The central control dial feels flimsier than in the competition, and the 8.8-inch display is wide but short. The backup camera is also small. However, the Giulia pricing structure means many features are standard, making it a decent value proposition.

Cargo: The Giulia’s trunk is small, with a smallish opening: it’ll work for golfers, but hockey goalies are going to be frustrated. Also small is the 58-litre fuel tank.

THE VERDICT

8.5

Fast, nimble, potentially fragile. A truly epic return to North America for Alfa Romeo.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.