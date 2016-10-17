As a kid who spent hours using markers and stickers to turn many a cardboard box into a pretend spaceship cockpit, the 2017 Audi A4’s cabin connects readily with my childhood imagination.

It glimmers with LED indicators, touch-pads, consoles, button arrays and displays, and stirs a deep love of gadgetry and tech. The new A4 uses concept-level design to leapfrog the segment’s norm, while making more dated models, like the ATS and S60, look downright stone-age inside.

This year, the A4 is next-level. All-new. Totally redesigned. And the striking cabin is the strongest indicator of the model’s shift into next-generation territory.

Photos by Justin Pritchard

Audi’s new MLB platform sees the A4 larger and notably lighter, and engineers have tuned things to capitalize on the weight loss. Manoeuvring through city traffic or browsing a winding backroad at speed, the A4 feels nimble, frisky, and athletic. Drivers direct things via a steering system that’s mischievously quick, but also densely locked on to the road. In all, and especially when pushed, it feels refreshingly light and eager compared to the heavier-set BMW 3-Series or Lexus IS. There’s an effective invitation to a thrilling drive here, and the A4 feels expertly calibrated for all sorts of situations.

The S-Line equipped tester cruises the highway with a sporty tautness, complete with a thin layer of softness around the edges. It’s sporty-comfortable, not soft and squishy, and it takes a rough road to degrade ride quality. Notably, the LED lighting system is potent, drenching the road ahead with clean white light that penetrates strongly into roadside foliage and culverts after dark.

Functionally, there’s adequate front-seat space for two full-sized adults. Rear seats are a measure tighter: legroom is adult friendly, though the door openings are on the small side, and headroom diminishes quickly for those above average height.

The A4’s adaptive cruise control system is reliable, consistent and never becomes startled, which makes it easy to trust, quickly. Congestion Assist, a low-speed auto-pilot function engaged for traffic jams, is similarly impressive in its ability to turn typically-stressful traffic situations into relaxing ones.

The A4’s 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder generates 252 horsepower and even more torque. Numerous competitors offer more considerably power for the dollar, though the A4’s engine is pleasingly refined, brimming with torque, instantly responsive, and nearly inaudible much of the time. Quattro AWD operates with invisibility to generate cornering grip on par with a rail-mounted amusement-park ride, and the seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission enables paddle-activated shifts of the instant, perfectly rev-matched and grin-inducing variety.

Some drivers will wish for a softer ride on rough roads, and a more precise feel from the brake pedal.

Ultimately, where styling, handling and a stirring driving environment are concerned, the A4 is a compelling and energizing take on the modern luxury sedan.

TECH SPECS

Base price: $38,500; as tested: $60,385

Engine: 2-litre TFSI four-cylinder

Transmission/Drive: Seven-speed S-Tronic with paddle shift

Fuel Economy (litres/100 km with automatic transmission): 9.8 city, 7.7 highway, 8.8 combined; premium fuel

Alternatives: BMW 3-Series, Jaguar XE, Acura TLX, Infiniti Q50, Mercedes C-Class, Volvo S60, Cadillac ATS, Lexus IS

RATINGS

Looks: The A4 flies under the radar with a look that’s tastefully restrained, clean, modern and elegant.

Interior: The futuristic-looking cabin is one of the A4’s strongest assets, looks ultra-modern, and lights up beautifully at night.

Performance: Handling, grip and powertrain refinement are top-notch, but some drivers will wish for more power output for their dollar.

Technology: The new A4 puts all modern high-tech must-haves on offer, and brings some exclusive technologies to market, too.

Cargo: The trunk is flat and square, but not particularly deep or wide.

THE VERDICT

9.0

The new A4 raises the bar in key areas relating to technology and design, with a cabin, stereo and lighting system that pull their weight fully towards its price-tag.