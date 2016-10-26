The CEO of Audi’s performance division, quattro GmBh, did not waver. When pressed as to whether the new Audi R8 Spyder V10 offered more bang for the buck than the mechanically similar but significantly more expensive Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Stephan Winkelmann smiled and stayed tight-lipped.

“First of all, I can only talk about Audi,” said the executive who helped transform Lamborghini into a global success story prior to joining Audi this past March. “The R8 Spyder is an everyday supersports car, less extreme, something you can drive to work.” For a man familiar with Italian politics, he shows remarkable political savvy.

Photos by Mark Hacking

But truth be told, every new supersports car can be considered an everyday car – give or take. This new breed of high performers won’t burn your feet or raise blisters on your fingers, rattle your fillings loose or give you a migraine, inspire lower back pain or trigger deep vein thrombosis. Almost all feature a range of settings that control the engine, exhaust, transmission and suspension. Dialled in to their most extreme settings, they are extreme indeed. At their meekest, they are different animals altogether.

The Audi R8 Spyder V10 fits the profile perfectly. It features a 5.2-litre V-10 engine with 540 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. It can hit 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 200 km/h in 11.8 seconds and 318 km/h in total, provided you have a long enough stretch of tarmac. The R8 Spyder features a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission and a full-time quattro AWD system that can send all the engine torque to the rear wheels. The chassis is constructed of aluminum and carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic; this has made the car 25 kilograms lighter and significantly more robust than its predecessor.

Many of the statements above (notable exceptions being trade names for the transmission and AWD system, and a few of the performance figures) also apply directly to the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder. Engine displacement? Check. Transmission type? Check. Drivetrain? Check. Yes, the engine on the Italian version of this car has been tuned for slightly more performance. But the Audi is almost equally adept at reducing your driver’s license to ash.

On a stretch of mountain road in the Costa Brava, the R8 Spyder proved that it gives away nothing in terms of everyday excitement to literally any other car on the planet. If you were headed straight to the racetrack, the Audi might not be your first choice. But for virtually every other scenario that doesn’t require luggage space, the R8 Spyder is a world-class proposition.

TECH SPECS

Base price: TBA

Engine: 5.2-litre V-10

Transmission/Drive: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic/All-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 17.0 city; 8.7 highway; 11.7 combined

Alternatives: Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Jaguar F-Type SVR, Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder, McLaren 540C, Mercedes-AMG GT C, Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

RATINGS

Looks: When the Audi R8 debuted a decade ago, insiders wondered how that “horse collar” grille would work on a supersports car. Somehow, the design team has managed to make the latest R8 even more ferocious and vital than the original.

Interior: The R8 Spyder doesn’t have all the flashy touches of the Huracan Spyder, but it’s still a slick driving environment that puts the accent on technology and comfort. The Audi virtual cockpit is simply one of the best instrument panels in the business. The cabin and insulated soft-top have been designed to allow for normal-volume conversations at 250 km/h.

Performance: The V-10 engine nestled behind the seats is a screamer. With the drive mode selector at its most extreme and paddle shifters used to trigger the dual-clutch automatic, it’s a thinly disguised racecar. But in comfort mode, the transmission toggles up to reduce revs and save fuel.

Technology: start button, drive mode selector and other controls, yet manages to keep the focus on the act of driving. The virtual cockpit can place the tachometer and other critical gauges, navigation system maps or ancillary information front and centre.

Cargo: Well, what would you expect from a mid-engine, two-seat supersports convertible?

THE VERDICT

9

One of the most engaging supercars on the planet.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.

