Hatchbacks are a hot commodity in Canada and abroad. Growing demand is fueling new entries to the market like the 2017 Honda Civic hatchback and the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze hatchback. So if you’re shopping for an affordable, practical hatch, the decision just got tougher.

The Cruze has been a hit for Chevrolet; more than four million have been sold globally since 2008. Alan Batey, president of General Motors North America and Global Chevrolet, is banking the Cruze hatch will drive sales even higher.

“It’s exciting times,” he said at a launch event at a posh record store here. “Cruze has been our best-selling vehicle globally and now we’re extending the range with another big step, the Chevy Cruze hatchback.

“We will be introducing a diesel to the Cruze range, a manual, and a nine-speed automatic transmission.”

Photos by Petrina Gentile

The diesel will arrive next year as a 2018 model, first in the Cruze sedan, followed by the hatchback shortly afterward. For now, the hatch is powered by a 153-horsepower, 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder engine. While the drive is a bit hum-drum, its compact size makes it a great city runabout, perfect for exploring GM’s home turf. Truth be told, I love Detroit – its history, architecture, and vibrant art scene. The drive was spent exploring the city’s finest sites, with pit stops at Hitsville U.S.A., the birthplace of Motown, Comerica Park, home of the Tigers, the Detroit Opera House, and the Heidelberg Project, a one-of-a-kind neighbourhood outdoor art exhibit on the east side. And for official business, a quick trip to the Detroit Medical Centre to drop off teddy bears to sick kids.

The Cruze comes with cool fuel-saving technology, namely a start/stop feature with the automatic transmission, which kills the engine when stopped to save gas and improve efficiency. After driving more than 300 kilometres, I didn’t fare as well as the official fuel economy numbers, but it wasn’t too bad given the extra weight I was hauling around: three adults, two massive 3-foot teddy bears, briefcases, a knapsack, and a heavy purse. . I averaged 9.1 litres/100 km, which is still respectable. After my 900-plus-kilometre return trek from Toronto to Detroit, the dashboard read an impressive 6.4 litres/100 km.

Who really needs a big, thirsty CUV/SUV when you can opt for a smaller, functional, and fuel-efficient hatchback? The Cruze’s unique design is stylish and smart, especially if you add the RS package – which includes a sporty body kit, bold front and rear fascias, bigger wheels, and a massive rear spoiler for a no-nonsense, bad-boy look. Plus, the cargo capacity is massive – 1,336 litres of space – three times more than its sedan sibling (419 litres).

There is a price premium for the hatch though. The 2017 Chevy Cruze hatch LT base model with a stick starts at $20,595 while the Cruze sedan starts at $15,995. But the practicality, space, and sleek styling of the hatch is worth every penny.

TECH SPECS

Base price: $20,595

Engine: 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder

Transmission/Drive: Six-speed manual or six-speed automatic/Front-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 8.3 city; 6.4 highway; 7.4 combined

Alternatives: Honda Civic hatchback, Mazda3, Hyundai Elantra GT, Ford Focus, VW Golf

RATINGS

Looks: Hats off to designers of the hatch – they’ve blended style and substance seamlessly and beautifully together. The RS package is a definite must-have addition.

Interior: Spacious cabin is well equipped with 10 standard air bags, A/C, a rear backup camera, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility – just to name a few standard features. While the front bucket seats are supportive and spacious, the rear seats are tight.

Performance: The drive is a bit ho-hum and lacklustre, but that’s the case with most vehicles in this segment.

Technology: There’s a long list of tech features that’ll blow your mind. Granted you have to pay extra, but it’s nice to have the option of getting everything from automatic high-beams and rear cross-traffic alert to forward collision alert, side blind zone alert, and lane departure warning with lane keep assist. You can also add convenience features such as heated rear (outboard) seats and a heated steering wheel, which are nice, surprising offerings on a compact car.

Cargo: Cargo space to spare. Plus, the second-row 60/40 seats fold down for added functionality in case you need to haul more.

THE VERDICT

8.0

Skip the sedan and go for the hatchback. It’s worth the extra money.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.