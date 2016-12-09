Hurtling across a dry lake bed at 150 km/h, the new Ford Raptor is closing in on its electronic speed limiter, but still not nearing its potential. Minutes later, we’re coming up fast on a stand of scrub brush. We slow to about 100 km/h, just in time to catch the swell of a dune. Whomp. The 2,500-kilogram truck bounds into the air like it was Tigger from Winnie the Pooh.

To the Fiesta ST, the Focus RS, and the Mustang Shelby GT350, Ford Performance can add another check in the homerun column. The new Raptor doesn’t just look big and burly, it’s genuinely astonishing when the going gets rough. For a factory-spec street machine to roll off the tarmac and then be bounding along off-road at highway speeds is as both ridiculous and as ridiculously fun as it sounds.

Building on the weight-savings of the aluminum-intensive construction of the new F-150, the Raptor is about 230 kilograms lighter than the previous iteration. Underneath that aluminium skin, mass has actually been added by reinforcing the suspension mounting points and other strengthening efforts. The old Raptor was known to bend under pressure when severely abused; this new one is about as fragile as the business end of a sledgehammer.

Speaking of blunt instruments, only the illiterate will ask, “Is that a Chevy?” F-O-R-D is emblazoned across the blacked out grille of the Raptor in such enormous letters that they’d show up in Commander Chris Hadfield’s book of space photography. You can get the same treatment on the tailgate as an option, and huge “Raptor” decals for the sides. This truck is a gargantuan Hot Wheels, and I love it.

On the road, the Raptor is quick but massive. It’s easier to drive than its tremendous width and balloon tires would indicate, but it’s also emphatically a body-on-frame pickup with plenty of power. Acceleration from the twin-turbo V-6 is strong, only a few ticks behind what a VW GTI would do. Turning is a little more ponderous, but the Raptor corners better than you’d expect from a combination of 17-inch wheels and huge, knobbly 35-inch BF Goodrich tires.

For the parking-lot cowboy who will fit a huge, highly illegal LED light bar to the roof and hoot it up to the ultra-cool roof-mounted auxilliary switches, the Raptor will be pretty neat. For people who think a clean truck means you aren’t living your life properly, it’s an absolute revelation.

We begin with a rock-crawling component, lumping the Raptor in low range over sandy desert strewn with rock. The external reservoir shock absorbers, provided by well-known offroad specialist Fox, do a good job of dealing with impacts and smoothing out the ride over the rough stuff. A Wrangler could do this sort of work, too, but it’d be less comfortable.

Nearing an approach up a dry waterfall, it’s time to slow down and activate the Raptor’s new selectable terrain mode. Like a Range Rover or Jeep, Ford has simplified the various traction control, throttle response, and driveline settings into a mode, and set them under your thumb. There’s a Baja setting, but for now let’s go with the rock-crawling one.

A new electronic locking rear differential and limited slip differential allows the Raptor to claw its way up the bare rock with ease. It’s so steep that the spotter disappears from view except for a disembodied raised hand. Thankfully, there’s a front-view camera mounted in the grille, with a couple of view modes to help you pick your path.

Navigating rough terrain carefully like this is a game of patience and caution. The Raptor is wide, and as boulders loom in a rocky cleft, it’s worth mentioning that aluminium body panels are harder to repair than steel.

However, the truck makes the work effortless; the turbos spool with a whistle, the torque eases the nose up relentlessly, and soon you’re at the top of the hill. Any hill.

Baja mode is considerably more energetic. The Raptor chews up gravel without issue, approaching the first narrow left-right kink without lifting. It’s like passing a camel through the eye of a needle at speed, but the big truck simply sashays through and powers out.

Hitting the dunes requires more finesse. As in rally-racing, you bring your left foot over to handling braking duties. Approaching the slope, you brake a little to compress the suspension, then add power as the front wheels hit the crest.

Get it right and the Raptor leaps into the air with its suspension at full extension, landing deftly on the far side. Get it wrong and you’ll plow the nose into the dirt. Things get more complicated when there are multiple dunes lined up like a rollercoaster, but the Raptor makes even a novice feel heroic.

It’s a convincing performance and few modifications would be needed to turn the Raptor into a full-on offroad racing truck (basically, a roll-cage and some lighting would do it). Don’t have any weekend plans? Head for the backcountry – you might as well jump.

TECH SPECS

Base Price: $67,899

Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V-6

Transmission/Drive: 10-speed automatic

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 12.2 city, 9.3 highway

Alternatives: Dodge Ram Rebel, Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

RATINGS

Looks: The cab portion of the Raptor, whether extended or fully four-doored, is shared with the regular F-150. Everything else is unique, from the widened fender flares front and rear, to the blacked-out headlights and optional tailgate graphics. Marker lights are required because of the width of the body, and Ford has integrated these into the lip of that huge front grille.

Interior: Inside, the Raptor is basically a mid-grade F-150 with lots of carbon-fibre trim, and a colour stripe at the top of the steering wheel such as you might find in a Nissan GT-R or a Porsche Cayman GT4. Silly truck, you might think, you're not a sportscar. Actually it is – one built for the dirt.

Performance: Backing up the flared fenders and desert-racer stance is the Raptor’s new heart, a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V-6. It makes 450 horsepower, and an even more pleasing 510 lb-ft of torque. Above 2,000 rpm, that’s enough to out-grunt most V-8 pickups, and the new Ford-GM 10-speed transmission makes sure that you’re never not in the powerband.

Technology: Fitted with Ford’s newest Sync system, the Raptor’s infotainment is quick and easy to use. Even better are all the fun readouts you can pull up in the instrument panel; for instant, the off-road display mode shows the amount of pitch and roll of the Raptor as you clamber your way up some super-steep slope.

Cargo: As a short-box pickup, the Raptor is big enough to haul most of your toys into the desert. There's an optional bed divider, or you can get stowable loading ramps. Tow rating is 3,600 kilograms.

THE VERDICT

9

A Baja bopper.

