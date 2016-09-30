Infiniti often takes a backseat to its luxury German rivals in terms of public perception. But the Japanese auto maker is hoping to change that, undergoing a massive model renewal that seems to be paying off.

To date, Infiniti global sales are up 6 per cent in 2016. In Canada, the number is even higher – up 6.7 per cent. And Infiniti executives are banking the sales spike will continue with the all-new 2017 Infiniti Q60 sports coupe.

“With the arrival of the Q60 we’re going to see that escalate quite dramatically,” said Stephen Lester, managing director, Infiniti Canada, during the global press conference in San Diego. “We’re already on pace to set another record in Canada for Infiniti sales.”

Infiniti knows sports coupes – when its G35 hit the streets in 2002 it was a homerun, followed by another slam dunk, the G37 in 2008. And now, the 2017 Q60 coupe follows in its tracks with an uncompromising mix of style, substance, and performance.

Photos by Petrina Gentile

My ride is no ordinary Q60 – it’s a top-of-the-line Red Sport 400 AWD trim. At the heart of the Red Sport beats Infiniti’s most powerful engine: a new 3.0-litre twin-turbo V-6 with 400 ponies and 350 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the only transmission available, but it’s quick and responsive.

My destination is the California coast. A nice, low centre of gravity makes the Q60 feel sporty, agile, and dynamic, especially in the exhilarating Sport+ driving mode. The other settings are Standard, Snow, Eco, Sport, and Personal. The Q60 gets a new version of Infiniti’s Direct Adaptive Steering and a Dynamic Digital Suspension system for better balance and improved handling.

The ride and handling is composed and sure-footed; the all-wheel-drive system excellent, even on rain-slicked roads – yes, rain-slicked roads – an unusual site in these parts. The San Diego media reported extensively on the poor driving conditions and record number of accidents. It was that bad. However, the AWD system worked well, remaining balanced and secure on the slippery roads.

And the high-back, deeply sculpted front seats hold you tightly in place when taking curves quickly. While the front seats are supportive, the two rear seats are cramped for adults. The two doors open wide and are hinged to stop at every point so you don’t accidentally ding the car next to you. But getting into the rear seats requires the skill of a contortionist; use the space for purses or gym bags instead.

TECH SPECS

Base price: 45,990; as tested: $60,990

Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo V-6

Transmission/Drive: Seven-speed automatic/All-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 12.5 city; 9.2 highway; 11.0 combined

Alternatives: BMW 4-Series, Audi A5, Cadillac ATS, Lexus RC, Mercedes-Benz C-Class

RATINGS

Looks: Visually, the Q60 is breathtaking. It has remained true to its original concept. It’s lower and wider than its predecessor with big, newly-designed 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, taut lines, deeply sculpted panels, Infiniti’s trademark double-arch grille, crescent-cut C-pillars, and a bold range of colours.

Interior: Well-crafted cabin and a nicely-laid out centre console with twin touchscreens (8-inch upper and 7-inch lower), part of Infiniti’s InTouch central control system. Also new is a 13-speaker Bose audio system for cranking out the tunes, but ely the system doesn’t support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Performance: Top marks for Infiniti’s lightest, most powerful, and most fuel-efficient V-6 turbo engine. It’s nimble, powerful and fun to drive. The steering feedback is excellent and the seven-speed automatic is seamless. But it would be nice to have a manual option, as well.

Technology: There are safety acronyms galore from ICC (aka Intelligent Cruise Control) to BSI (Blind Spot Intervention) to FEB (Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection) to AFS (auto-leveling adaptive front lighting system) to HBA (high-beam assist) – just to name a few. But you can’t buy them as standalone options – they’re bundled into different packages.

Cargo: The trunk space has grown – there’s 75 additional litres of cargo space compared to the last version. Total cargo space is 375 litres, which is enough room for a few suitcases or a set of golf clubs.

THE VERDICT

8.5

The Q60 follows in the tracks of the G35 and G37, but adds more power, great handling, and even better styling to the mix.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.