Some 70 per cent of IS buyers opt for the middle-of-the-range 300. About 25 per cent pick the top-of-the-line 350. Curiously, then, only five per cent select the 200t.

The IS 200t is the base version, the least expensive , the least powerful and slowest off the line. Yet, it’s also the only IS fitted with rear-wheel drive, an 8-speed automatic (the others have a 6-speed automatic) and an amplification system that makes the engine sound truly racy. So, all things being equal, the IS 200t should most appeal to true enthusiasts.

Mark Hacking

We gathered driving impressions, first along the rain-dampened roads around Cowichan Bay, then during high-speed tours of the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit (VMIC).

On public roads, the Lexus was composed and comfortable, ready to tackle the slick streets and the twisty tarmac. On the closed course, the IS 200t really came alive.

VIMC is a challenging circuit with 91 metres of elevation change and 19 corners per lap; it’s a genuine test of a car’s balance as weight is being transferred frequently from front to back, and from one side to the other. In other words, it’s a track that reveals weaknesses in handling — quickly and mercilessly.

The pavement was drying, but still slick in places. The temperature was a cool eight Celsius. And the IS was riding on showroom-stock all-season tires. We switched off all the driver aids and prepared for some hairy moments… but none arrived. The 200t showed incredible poise and balance at all points, the back end easily and predictably kicking out when the throttle was applied too early or too often.

While the 200t is not a fast compact sport sedan, it’s assuredly an authentic compact sport sedan.

TECH SPECS

Base price/as tested: $40,150/$47,121

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder

Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/rear-wheel

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10.6 city/7.3 highway

Alternatives: Acura TLX, Audi A4, BMW 328i xDrive, Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo, Infiniti Q50 2.0t, Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC

RATINGS

Looks: The Lexus design language has come under fire from various corners, but it translates well on the new IS line. The 2017 model features a revised spindle-shaped front grille, reworked fascia, new air intakes and new LED headlights at the front. Around back, new tail lights and rectangular chrome exhaust tips tell the story. The optional F Sport package brings a mesh front grille treatment, aero package, 18-inch wheels and different rear bumper. It all works very nicely.

Interior: The materials are a touch down-market compared to other cars in this class and the instrument panel, standard centre console screen and controls feel dated. But the optional F Sport package is a winner; the sport seats are fantastic and the three-spoke sport steering wheel is a nice touch.

Performance: The turbocharged 4-cylinder is an impressive performer, delivering 241 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque and better fuel efficiency than the V-6 in the IS 300/350. The torque comes in early due to twin-scroll turbocharging and helps the small sedan pull out of slow corners well. The balance and stability of the rear-wheel drive IS 200t are incredible — the car is completely predictable even when pushed to its natural limits. Braking performance is similarly strong.

Technology: This version of the IS loses out on the fancier and larger centre console screen. But it does come standard with a suite of advanced safety features that includes pre-collision braking, radar cruise control, automatic high beams and a lane departure system. There’s no navigation system on the base model.

Cargo: The interior architects at Lexus have carved out more legroom, shoulder room and headroom for rear seat passengers. This rear seat is now a 60/40-split number, which helps to increase cargo carrying capacity a good deal. The IS remains a compact sedan, so long road trips with five adults on-board are likely inadvisable.

THE VERDICT

8.5

Plenty of style, solid performance, no pretensions.

