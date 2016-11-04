Okay, okay. Matthew McConaughey says he didn’t drive a Lincoln to be cool. He didn’t drive a Lincoln to make a statement. He just liked it. But if the 2017 Lincoln Continental is going to be the driving force behind the brand’s renaissance, this all-new flagship needs to be cool and it needs to make a statement. So, is it and does it?

The short answer on this big sedan: yes.

Ford

The Continental comes to market powered by a series of compelling propositions. Exhibit A: This is the first Lincoln to bear the badge for much more than a decade. The first Lincoln Continental appeared in 1939 and was a luxury automobile in the truest sense.

1940 Lincoln-Zephyr Continental Cabriolet (AP)

The Continentals of the 1950s and 1960s were equally iconic.



A 1956 Lincoln Continental Mk II (Ford)

Frank Sinatra drove one. So did Elvis Presley. JFK met his untimely demise in the back seat of a Continental convertible in 1963.

U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in this 1961 Lincoln Continental 4-door convertible on November 22, 1963, while riding in the backseat through Dallas, Texas. It is on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich. (Petrina Gentile)

The 2017 edition of the Continental aims to harken back to this golden era and, along the way, to make people forget all about the years 1970-2002. In other words, it’s not likely you’ll see the new car relegated to airport limousine duty any time soon.

The physical dimensions of the car are notable as well, as is the engineering under the surface. There’s a scale to the new car, a size that is imposing, but a design that manages to appear graceful at the same time. The platform is solid, enabling superior ride quality from the standard adaptive suspension system, refined handling and a decidedly hushed driving experience.

Ford

As the new Continental is a proper executive-class sedan, it’s loaded to the grille with comfort and convenience features. The options list includes what are likely the best seats in the business, a resolutely crisp audio system, and a monolithic moonroof that transforms the cabin into an airy oasis.

But perhaps topping the list of newsworthy items is the starting price for the 2017 Lincoln Continental. The base model, powered by a 2.7-litre twin-turbo V-6, tips the scales at $57,000. The version tested, with the more powerful 3.0-litre twin-turbo V-6, starts at $63,500. What’s clear from driving the car and seeing this pricing structure is this: Lincoln means business – and that’s cool.

Annie Leibovitz for Ford

TECH SPECS

Base price: $57,000; As tested: $63,500

Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo V-6

Transmission/Drive: Six-speed automatic/All-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 14.4 city; 9.7 highway; 12.3 combined

Alternatives: Acura RLX, Cadillac CT6, Genesis G90, Infiniti Q70L, Volvo S90

Annie Leibovitz for Ford

RATINGS

Looks: The furor surrounding the Continental concept (just Google it) unveiled a few years ago has subsided. This final production version is not as much of a traffic-stopper, but no car in the executive-class sedan category can make this claim. Compared to the competition, the Lincoln has a quiet confidence and a definite presence.

Interior: Other vehicles in the Lincoln fleet fall short in terms of the driving environment – they look good, they just don’t always feel good. The Continental bridges the divide with an interior that looks sleek, surfaces with a welcoming tactile quality and controls that respond to the touch. The driving experience is quiet, composed and relaxing. The optional 30-way power seats and twin-panel moonroof are dynamite.

Performance: The twin-turbo V-6 offers 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. But even without looking at the spec sheets, it’s clear that the Continental is weighty – this limousine is not exactly a sprinter off the line. In this day and age, the choice of a six-speed automatic is outmoded and middling fuel-efficiency numbers highlight this fact. On the other hand, the standard adaptive suspension system is sweet and the handling is surprisingly strong for a big sedan.

Technology: The latest Lincoln comes armed with a plethora of advanced driving aids, including adaptive cruise control, park assist and lane-keeping assist. The final feature was bothersome and unnerving at times, making the taut steering go slack at times. The latest generation sync system with voice-activated navigation, standard equipment, is much improved. The instrument panel is digital and configurable.

Cargo: The Continental is a large vehicle with plenty of room to breathe and to stretch out. Rear-seat passenger space is plentiful and the trunk is cavernous.

Annie Leibovitz for Ford

THE VERDICT

8.5

Confident design, strong dynamic qualities and a compelling base price add up to a winner.

Ford

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.