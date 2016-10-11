There was a time when Mazda enjoyed a uniquely prominent position in Canada. This was the only major market where Mazda routinely outsold Nissan (yes, Nissan/Infiniti combined). Its most popular model, the Mazda3, regularly roamed the top-10 bestsellers’ chart, and was often the car most likely to unseat the Honda Civic from its passenger-car sales throne.

Times and tastes change. The Honda Civic still owns the compact-car market, but among many mainstream auto makers, their top sellers are now compact crossover utility vehicles. The Toyota RAV4 outsells the Corolla, the Nissan Rogue leads the Sentra and, in the past couple of months, the Mazda CX-5 CUV has shouldered aside the Mazda3. As of September, Nissan Canada was outselling Mazda two to one. And the Mazda3 had slipped to 13th over all in sales by nameplate.

For Mazda, it’s not all bad news. Sales of the CX-5 keep growing, while the smaller CX-3 is doing well, too. It’s no secret that CUVs are more profitable than conventional cars. Still, the compact-car segment remains too important to let the Mazda3 languish, so it gets a mid-cycle nip ’n’ tuck for 2017.

Photos by Jeremy Sinek

The 2017 model generated some buzz a couple of months back, when Mazda demonstrated G-Vector Control, its new handling-enhancement technology. We concluded then that the benefits of GVC were pretty subtle. And so is the rest of the 2017 redo.

There is the usual minor reshaping of the car’s face and fanny (with LED headlamps replacing the HIDs on higher trims), and tweaks to the interior decor (most noticeably, a new centre console enabled by replacing the park-brake lever with an electric switch). As well, noise reduction and vibration is “a crusade” at Mazda, product planner Mark Peyman says.

In a price-sensitive sector of the market, it’s critical to meet or beat the competition at having the right models with the right content at the right price point. The big picture continues as before, with sedan and hatch each available in 2.0-litre GX and GS trims, or 2.5 L GT trim, all available with six-speed manual transmissions or optional six-speed automatics. That’s only three trim grades, compared with seven for the Civic sedan, but Mazda provides additional choice by offering various packages on each trim grade, among them a moonroof as a $900 stand-alone option on GS.

Pricing starts at $15,900 for the bare-bones GX, or $18,550 with A/C (part of the $1,350 Comfort Package) and automatic ($1,300). The GS starts at $20,300 with standard heated steering wheel as well as rear cross-traffic alert, advanced blind-spot monitoring and smart-city brake support with pedestrian detection. The GT’s MSRP drops to $24,000 from $25,350, with LED headlights and dual-zone climate control, and automatic has a no-charge option; but the previously standard navi has been moved to the $2,900 Premium package.

On all three trims, the hatchback (Sport) asks $1,000 more than the equivalent sedan.

The car will be in Mazda showrooms this month.

TECH SPECS

Base price: $15,900

Engine: 2.0-litre or 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Transmission/drive: Six-speed manual or six-speed automatic/front-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 8.6 city; 6.4 highway

Alternatives: Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte, Mitsubishi Lancer, Nissan Sentra, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla, Volkswagen Golf/Jetta

RATINGS

Looks: The mid-cycle cosmetic tweaks (reprofiled headlamps and front fascia, wider grille, more body-colour paint on rear fascia) don’t alter the basic shape; this is a front-drive car with the proportions of a sporty rear-driver.

Interior: The downside of those proportions is a rear cabin that’s relatively cramped (tight kneeroom) and claustrophobic (high beltline). The driver is better cared for, though it helps if you like a low-slung-sporty driving position. Fit and finish are fine, likewise control ergonomics. The touch-screen/controller system (GX Convenience Package and up) is one of the industry’s better efforts.

Performance: Mazda’s efforts to reduce NVH pay off well in cruise mode – wind and tire roar are muted – but the SkyActiv engine is still not a paragon of four-cylinder refinement when working hard. Happily, the torque-optimized engine tuning delivers brisk progress without having to work it hard – but if you do, the result is effective.

Technology: Bit of a surprise: the connectivity portfolio still does not include Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Also, Bluetooth costs extra on the GX; and only the fully loaded GT includes SiriusXM.

Cargo: The sedan’s trunk is at the small end of the spectrum, but it’s a useable shape; there’s a particularly large seats-folded aperture, and the seats fold flat and flush with the trunk deck.

THE VERDICT

7.5

Great to look at and a treat to drive, but falls short on space and connectivity.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.