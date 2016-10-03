Canadians can’t get enough of compact crossover SUVs.

That’s good news for the Rogue, Nissan’s top-selling vehicle in Canada. For 2017, it gets a new look, is more functional, and has extra safety technology features usually reserved for more expensive luxury vehicles.

A welcome addition is a new motion-activated liftgate – sure, it’s not the first on the market, but it is a first for Nissan . As long as the key fob is nearby, simply kick under the rear bumper and the tailgate opens automatically. Another cool feature is a cargo organizing system, dubbed Divide-N-Hide, which includes a moveable shelf that can be positioned vertically, horizontally, or at different heights depending on what you’re lugging around. A lower, covered storage spot is smart for hiding items such as laptops and purses or dividing dirty, stinky gym shoes/clothes from clean items.

For the first time, the Rogue is also available with innovative safety features such as Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (FEB). LDW and LDP warns the driver with visual and audible cues when the vehicle gets too close to the white lane markers and applies selective braking to help the driver return to the centre of the lane. ICC not only maintains a set distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of it, it can also bring the Rogue to a complete stop in traffic. FEB uses a radar-and-camera based system to help avoid collisions with pedestrians.

Photos by Petrina Gentile

When it comes to the drive, it’s a bit lacklustre. But the Rogue isn’t meant to be a race horse; people don’t buy it for its sporty ride and handling. They buy it for practicality. The 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, with 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft or torque, is a carryover from 2016. While it feels secure and stable, it’s a bit slow off the line. Nail the throttle to pass a slower-moving vehicle and it takes time and patience. The engine also whines heavily in the cabin. A hybrid version of the Rogue will be available in the United States, but not in Canada.

The interior is versatile, the seats supportive and flexible. The second-row seats recline, slide, and fold for extra cargo-carrying capacity. The front passenger seat also folds rearward so you can carry long items – even an 8-foot ladder inside. And the Rogue is one of the few compact crossovers with an optional third row, with seating for up to seven passengers.

The 2017 Rogue goes on sale in November. Prices will be available closer to the sale date.

TECH SPECS

Base price: TBA

Engine: 2.5-litre DOHC four-cylinder

Transmission/Drive: Xtronic transmission/Front-wheel or all-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): NA

Alternatives: Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Cherokee

RATINGS

Looks: Styling retouches include a new front fascia, new rear bumper, revised headlights with LED signature daytime running lights, Nissan’s signature V-Motion-shaped grille, and 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

Interior: Spacious, versatile interior with a nicely-appointed cabin. One of the few compact SUVs to offer three rows of seats for up to seven passengers. The front seats are comfy with extra padding and new seat fabric plus there’s a new sporty, flat-bottomed steering wheel, and a revised center console and console lid.

Performance: Slow to accelerate from a standstill and when passing other vehicles. On the highway, it’s smooth and composed – not too exciting, but it does the trick.

Technology: The list of tech features is long and impressive.

Cargo: Roomy and functional cargo space. With the Divide-N-Hide Cargo System you can change the cargo-carrying capacity in 18 different ways (on the two-row models). Good luck figuring out all of the configurations – I couldn’t. But it’s still cool.

THE VERDICT

8

It’s perfect for families who need space for cargo and extra passengers in a pinch, especially when in-laws pop into town unexpectedly.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.