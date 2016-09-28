Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery; it’s also an excellent way to boost sales figures. Thus, VW’s Alltrack, a Germanic version of Subaru’s successful formula. Take a practical wagon body, raise it up to improve ground clearance for off-road exploration, then add plastic body cladding and charge a premium.

Photos by Brendan McAleer

However, while VW’s quick to point to the Alltrack as an Outback fighter, the two cars may not have much of an overlapping market. For one thing, the VW isn’t even its own model range in Canada – it’s a single trim that’s the top-spec option on the Golf Sportwagen range. It’s also smaller than the Outback, lighter, nimbler and relatively costly.

Instead, think of the Alltrack as an alternative to loaded-out versions of the Nissan Rogue, the Toyota RAV4 and the Subaru Forester. The Sportwagen has long been an alternative to a more common crossover offering and the Alltrack makes the case more compelling with more ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. It might even start stealing sales from Audi.

While VW sales as a brand are down year over year, the performance of its small-car line remains flat. Flat is good, in light of the company’s diesel-scandal woes. Despite the taint of TDI, the Golf line continues to perform, especially with niche products such as the Golf R.

The Alltrack takes those attributes that keep Golf fans coming back and expands on them. It’s slightly butcher-looking than the ordinary Sportwagen, but still presents an unfussy and minimalist exterior design. The interior is similarly Bauhaus in approach, brightened up only by a standard panoramic sunroof.

In terms of practicality, a young family could easily make any Sportwagen variant their primary car. The rear seats don’t offer as much room as larger crossovers, but installing a car seat is easier than in a Forester. The trunk, at 860 litres, is competitive with popular crossovers such as the Honda CR-V. The seats fold to expand the carrying capacity to 1,880 litres, there’s a fold-down pass-through, and some useful features such as a two-prong power outlet and hefty-looking hooks for groceries.

However, for the money, you can get more space and livability from most of the other mainstream brands. Your first clue that the Alltrack is about more than sheer carrying capacity should be the sizable side-bolsters on the front seats. Like most Golfs, the Alltrack is a driver-first proposition.

Behind the VW badge, you’ll find a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder making similar horsepower as the competition’s 2.5-litre, naturally aspirated offerings. The bigger story is the torque and the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox: With nearly 200 lb-ft of forced-induction grunt on offer from 1,600 rpm, the Alltrack feels lively from low revs. It also runs on regular-grade fuel – no need for premium.

While the torque trumps four-cylinder opponents, it’s worth noting the Alltrack’s premium price places it in opposition with the turbocharged Forester XT and the six-cylinder Outback 3.6R. Both Subarus offer more than 250 horsepower.

However, the Alltrack is lighter, nimbler and better to drive the twistier the road gets. Its dual-clutch six-speed is also more fun than a continuously variable transmission, though Canadian-spec cars won’t come with paddle-shifters. Body roll is well controlled, far better than a mainstream crossover. Despite the added height, the Alltrack drives like a normal Golf. Which is to say, well.

Drive past the “Tarmac Ends” sign and the Golf roots provide a firm but not unpleasant ride. Here, where Subarus mostly float over road imperfections, the Alltrack is choppier. However, for light duty, its Haldex all-wheel-drive system is nearly as good as Subaru’s much vaunted mechanical AWD.

Just as Subaru built success offering compelling alternatives to the standard SUV formula, the Alltrack provides an option for those bored by the sea of crossovers. Owning one outside the warranty period is not recommended, but VW’s latest niche product has plenty of appeal.

TECH SPECS

Base price: $35,295

Engines: 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission/drive: Six-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10.6 city, 8.0 highway

Alternatives: Subaru Outback, Audi Allroad

RATINGS

Looks: VW hasn’t fiddled much with the clean lines that are representative of the rest of its product line. The Alltrack comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, gets a 15-mm lift and has unique front and rear bumpers.

Interior: The key here is the word “Golf” in the vehicle’s full name, Golf Sportwagen Alltrack. From the C-pillar forward, this lifted wagon is essentially a compact car, albeit a relatively roomy one.

Performance: Selecting VW’s new off-road driving mode allows for some surprising capabilities. With automatic hill descent, a less-sensitive throttle and a more active ABS, the Alltrack waltzed up and down a rough, rooted and dusty goat path without issue.

Technology: Volkswagen makes the most of its 6.5-inch touch-screen display by having its virtual buttons hidden away. Move your hand toward the screen and options appear for driving modes, navigation and so-on. Move it away and the display expands.

Cargo: While the VW concedes the maximum space title to most of its competitors, there is a lot of storage beneath the rear floor. Add in a tow hitch to accommodate a bike rack and a crossbars to carry your kayak, and you’ve got about equal capacity to match most mid-sized crossovers.

THE VERDICT

7.5

Most of the off-road capability of a crossover, with a sight more on-road poise as well.