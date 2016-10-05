The Audi TT is a curious case. Right from the start, it’s been built upon modest platforms shared with the VW Golf and others from the VW Group. It’s also been imbued with some serious design flourishes over three generations of production. And, because of all of the above, the TT has also been saddled with a reputation for being all style and not enough substance – like yet another fashion model attempting to launch an acting career.

Photos by Mark Hacking

With the release of the 2018 Audi TT RS Coupe, the high-performance arm of Audi, Quattro GmbH, is aiming to change this perception. On paper, it has ticked all the right boxes: Powered by an all-new, 400-horsepower five-cylinder turbo, this is the most powerful, most compelling version of the TT. But is it enough to satisfy the hardest of the hardcore enthusiasts? Quick answer: Yes and no.

Testing took place in two settings: along the largely deserted country roads north of Madrid and at the Circuito del Jarama, the undulating and sinewy ex-F1 circuit. In both environments, the TT RS proved entertaining, if not quite perfect.

Without question, the thing is diabolically quick in a straight line. The speedometer crests 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. In the pursuit to chew up and spit out great swaths of tarmac, the strong torque of the turbocharged engine is helped greatly by the redoubtable quattro AWD system.

On track at speed, the AWD system is fantastic at generating forward momentum, not so great at creating a tail-happy driving experience. The system is constantly apportioning torque between the front and rear wheels for maximum control, but other AWD sports cars are better able to approximate a rear-wheel drive layout.

The TT RS does feature a cornering brake system that automatically slows the inside front wheels slightly during aggressive turn-ins and this has helped erase understeer. But the chassis remains an obstacle: The TT RS is easily the most powerful car to ride on this platform and during extreme transitions at high speeds, the car reveals that it’s not as capable as, say, a Porsche Cayman. On country roads with the drive mode set to the most relaxed of the four settings, the ride was also still on the bouncy side.

There’s a big caveat to report in all this, though. The previous TT RS was priced at less than $70,000. This new version is expected to cost around the same amount. For all its weaknesses, and there aren’t many, the 2018 Audi TT RS will be a ton of car for the money. The coupe arrives in Canada next summer; pricing details will be announced closer to that time.

TECH SPECS

Base price: TBA

Engine: Turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder

Transmission/Drive: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic/All-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 8.2 (combined; European cycle)

Alternatives: Audi S5, BMW Z4, Mercedes-AMG SLC 43, Porsche 718 Cayman S

RATINGS

Looks: The TT has been an unabashed style icon right from the get-go and the streak continues with the RS. Lowered, fitted with a fixed rear wing, and abetted by aerodynamic side sills and lightweight wheels, this high-test edition brings just enough menace to the sleek, Bauhaus-inspired shape.

Interior: The interior of the RS is maybe even more attractive than the exterior. The model-specific sport seats are nicely contoured and well trimmed. The steering wheel is designed for maximum control: three spokes, paddle shifters behind, start/stop button and drive mode selector to the sides. A tiny back seat brings a measure of increased utility.

Performance: Deceptively fast in a straight line, capable in the corners, lacking in ultimate supercar performance. Other AWD high-performers have managed to approximate the balance of a classic rear-wheel drive car better than the Audi. While the electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch is effective at shuttling power between the front and back for maximum traction, it’s less adept at securing driver engagement.

Technology: The Audi virtual cockpit makes an appearance – it’s simply the best TFT instrument panel in the business. In the TT RS, the standard speedometer and tachometer share real estate with a G-force meter, torque gauge and tire pressure readout. In manual mode, the tach changes colour as the revs increase, from green to orange to red.

Cargo: Under the sculpted hatch is 305 litres of cargo space: not a wealth, but not a paucity, either. The rear seats fold down to provide room for a few sets of clubs or some sticks.

THE VERDICT

8.5

If the base price for the TT RS is less than $70,000, this score goes up.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.