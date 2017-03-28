Stand by for more Chevrolet Equinox activity on Sept. 22.



The precedent is there.

Last year, Chevrolet unveiled its all-new 2018 Equinox on the day of the fall equinox.

Now we’ve had our first wheel time in the new compact CUV, at a drive program that straddled the spring equinox. Sense a pattern?

Chevrolet will have more to show later in the year. The Equinox is slated to get three turbocharged powertrain choices – two gas engines plus a segment-first diesel – but only the base gas engine was available for testing at this preview event.

Canadians always have good reason to welcome the official start of spring, and they also have strong connections with its Chevrolet namesake. Not only has the Equinox always been assembled in Canada, the original 2005 model also incorporated an unprecedented level of Canadian engineering content (though the Canadian Regional Engineering Centre in Oshawa, Ont., has since moved on to other things).

This 2018 model replaces a second-generation design that’s in its eighth model year. Was that too long? The sales numbers suggest yes: last year in Canada, Equinox sales sagged 3 per cent while over all, the compact-CUV segment surged 7 per cent.

The new Equinox is a better fit in the compact category – literally – than its almost-mid-size predecessor. The 2018 shrinks in length and, like many recent General Motors newcomers, it has been to Weight Watchers: mass is down by about 180 kilograms.

In Canada, the Equinox is on sale with the 1.5-litre gas engine only. The 2.0 and the diesel will follow in the summer. JEREMY SINEK/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Less mass means less engine is needed to haul it around. The previous 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder base engine is replaced by a 170-horsepower, 1.5-litre turbo. The former 3.6-litre V-6 option gives way to a 252-horsepower, 2.0-litre turbo-four familiar from many other GM applications (albeit now paired for the first time with a nine-speed transmission). The 136-horsepower, 1.6-litre diesel is a first – not only for Equinox – but for the segment.

In Canada, the Equinox is on sale with the 1.5-litre gas engine only, in LS, LT or Premier trim levels, each with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. The 2.0 and the diesel will follow in the summer.

Chevrolet says it has chopped MSRPs by up to $1,975 while adding $1,100 worth of standard content. That translates to a base MSRP of $25,195 for the LS FWD, with noteworthy standard amenities that include segment-leading connectivity, push-button start, heated front seats, rear-view camera, 17-inch aluminum wheels and a remote starter. “We really needed to grow our sales, so we had to do a move to get back in the game,” said Nicolas Longpré, Chevrolet brand manager for crossovers and EVs.

While no packages are offered on the LS trim, the LT and Premier are each available with Comfort & Convenience or True North packages. A Premier AWD with the True North package tops out at $38,195. The volume model is expected to be the in-between LT AWD, which asks $30,595, or $33,595 with the True North bundle. That includes a huge panoramic sunroof, premium Bose audio, hands-free power lift-gate, and assorted alert-and-assist safety technologies.

In the showroom, then, it’s a compelling proposition. On the road, we haven’t fully decided yet. A hilly, winding drive route through the Blue Ridge Mountains revealed the 1.5-litre gas version to be quiet, comfortable, sure-footed and impressively fuel efficient. But a final verdict will have to await some wheel time with the 2.0 and the diesel. Here’s hoping that will be sooner than Sept. 22.

The new Equinox is more compact than its predecessor but has enough knee-room. JEREMY SINEK for THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Tech Specs

Base price : $25,195

: $25,195 Engines : 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder; 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder; 1.6-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder

: 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder; 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder; 1.6-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder Transmission/Drive : Six- or nine-speed automatic/Front-wheel or all-wheel drive

: Six- or nine-speed automatic/Front-wheel or all-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km) : 1.5-litre: 9.2 city, 7.3 highway [FWD]; 9.8 city, 7.9 highway [AWD]

: 1.5-litre: 9.2 city, 7.3 highway [FWD]; 9.8 city, 7.9 highway [AWD] Alternatives: Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Cherokee, Kia Sportage, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4, VW Tiguan

Rating

Looks: Meh. It looks like a softer, cuddlier version of its predecessor, still with that signature slanted C-pillar.

Meh. It looks like a softer, cuddlier version of its predecessor, still with that signature slanted C-pillar. Interior: The back bench is La-Z-Boy comfortable with knee-room to spare (though little legs might find there’s too much thigh support). The driving position is more car-like than SUV-style tall-in-the-saddle (there’s eight-way power seat adjustment on LT and up), but a low cowl and slender a-posts allow decent visibility anyway. Familiar GM dashboard architecture melds style and function.

The back bench is La-Z-Boy comfortable with knee-room to spare (though little legs might find there’s too much thigh support). The driving position is more car-like than SUV-style tall-in-the-saddle (there’s eight-way power seat adjustment on LT and up), but a low cowl and slender a-posts allow decent visibility anyway. Familiar GM dashboard architecture melds style and function. Performance: The 1.5-litre is commendably quiet, especially in cruise mode. But quick? Not so much. The littlest engine could make better use of the nine-speed tranny, which is exclusive to the 2.0. In fairness, though, much of our test drive was at elevations ranging between 700 and 1,500 metres, which aggravates turbo-motor launch lag. Tortuous mountain roads did reveal a chassis that handles deftly, if not with quite the verve of, say, the Ford Escape or Honda CR-V.

The 1.5-litre is commendably quiet, especially in cruise mode. But quick? Not so much. The littlest engine could make better use of the nine-speed tranny, which is exclusive to the 2.0. In fairness, though, much of our test drive was at elevations ranging between 700 and 1,500 metres, which aggravates turbo-motor launch lag. Tortuous mountain roads did reveal a chassis that handles deftly, if not with quite the verve of, say, the Ford Escape or Honda CR-V. Technology: A seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot are all standard, as is Sirius XM on LT and Premier. “Protect” features on higher trims and packages include blind-spot, rear cross-traffic and forward-collision alerts, and even automatic emergency braking. But neither adaptive cruise nor lane-keeping assist are on the menu.

A seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot are all standard, as is Sirius XM on LT and Premier. “Protect” features on higher trims and packages include blind-spot, rear cross-traffic and forward-collision alerts, and even automatic emergency braking. But neither adaptive cruise nor lane-keeping assist are on the menu. Cargo: In pure volume the freight hold is only average, but the space is exceptionally useable. There’s no lip at the rear to impede sliding Ikea flat-packs in and out, and the seat-backs fold flat and flush with the main deck. Then there’s the additional 2.8-cubic-foot cavity below the (removable) deck. A hands-free power lift-gate is available.

Chevrolet Equinox’s trunk is designed to maximize storage space. JEREMY SINEK for THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The verdict

7.5

Well-rounded design and value pricing get Equinox back in the game, but is it a winner? Ask again after we’ve driven it with the other engine options.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.