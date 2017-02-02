Before you even dip a toe into Porsche’s famously expensive and extensive options menu (body-colour painted dashboard vents, anyone?), the basic 911 lineup is already as broad as it is bewildering. The priciest version, the $228,800 911 Turbo S Cabrio, is 2.26 times more expensive than the starter-level Carrera 2 Black Edition ($101,300). In-between, Porsche Canada lists 23 other mix-and-match combos of engine, drivetrain and body configurations.

Joining the recently revamped, all-turbocharged lineup (“991.II” as per Porsche’s internal code), the 2018 Carrera GTS might just be the sweet spot. Starting at a relatively modest $136,000 (for the 2WD coupe), it is faster than the Carrera and Carrera S models, is also (unlike the 911 Turbo) available with a manual transmission, while also costing far less than said Turbo.

You can have the GTS in coupe or Cabrio shapes, each with rear- or all-wheel drive, or as an all-wheel-drive Targa, and all with a choice of manual or PDK automatic transmissions. That said, track-day enthusiasts will want the coupe. Not only lighter and stiffer, the coupe body sits lower on an even sportier version of the uprated Porsche Active Suspension Management chassis.

On all versions, a revised turbocharger and standard Sport Exhaust extract 450 horsepower from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine – 80 horsepower more than a base Carrera, 30 more than the S. Also standard on GTS is the Sport Chrono Package that provides three levels of powertrain aggression (and that, in Sport Plus mode, enables the fastest acceleration when teamed with the PDK). Tire sizes are the same as on the S but on half-inch wider black rims, and the front brakes get larger Turbo pads. Optional handling enhancers include rear-wheel steering and active anti-roll stabilization.

It’s mid-summer in January in Cape Town, so I was happy to be assigned a Cabrio for street drives through the stunning scenery of the Cape (Chapman’s Peak Drive is one of the most spectacular anywhere). I’ve never been a fan of the neither-fish-nor-fowl Targa concept, anyway.

Only a stopwatch would “feel” the effect on acceleration of the Cabrio’s added 70-kilograms of mass vs. the coupe – Porsche says the 0-100-km/h deficit is just 0.1 second. And if the soft-top’s steering was less sharp than I’d like, its measured fluency suited it well for a top-down Grand Tour of South Africa’s equivalent of the Med’s Grand Corniche. Given the more laid-back chassis of the Cabrio, there’s a case to be made that it would be just as appealing, albeit not as fast, in base Carrera guise.

Our only Coupe experience was, fittingly, on the track. Half a dozen laps on an unfamiliar circuit, breathlessly trying to keep up with a 911 Turbo lead car driven by a Porsche engineer-cum-race driver, doesn’t leave a lot of spare brain capacity for dispassionate analysis of a car’s finer points. But any GTS that easy to drive that fast on the track is one I’d also want to drive on the road. Better still, it’s also the cheapest.

Of course, your priorities may dictate a different set of options. If you’re in the position to make that decision, Porsche is taking orders now for deliveries beginning in the second quarter.

TECH SPECS

Base price: $136,000

Engine: 3.0-L twin-turbo H6

Transmission/Drive: Seven-speed manual or automatic/Rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): NA

Alternatives: Acura NS-X, Aston-Martin Vantage, Audi R8, BMW i8, Chevrolet Corvette, Jaguar F-Type, Mercedes GT, Nissan GTR, Maserati GT

RATINGS

Looks: Love it or loathe it, it’s basically still the same 911 that was all-new in 2012 and had a nip-‘n-tuck for 2017.

Interior: One of the things we love about 911 is that it’s so easy to get comfortable at the wheel, thanks to ample seat and steering-wheel adjustability, and it affords excellent visibility. Unless you’re notably wide-bodied, none of that should change with the bolster-enhanced Sport Seats that – along with an Alcantara-wrapped GT Sport steering wheel – are standard on the GTS.

Performance: This may be a harder-core 911, but it still amazes first with its base-line civility and user-friendliness. In the city snarl, the manual shifter and clutch are effortless, the optional PDK automatic utterly intuitive, the steering light and linear, the engine flexible and docile. And the ride is almost shockingly good for a sports car. As for performance, you need lead in your right foot – and a clear roadway ahead – to experience the GTS difference. It doesn’t feel weak at low rpm, but the real thrust arrives – along with heightened aural aggro from the tailpipes – above 3,000 rpm.

Technology: Most modern connectivity features are present, but Porsche is light on active-safety driver aids: adaptive cruise and passive lane-change assistant, but no automatic braking or steering correction. More to the point, a new Track Precision App is standard.

Cargo: It’s a 911. You get a 125-litre “trunk” in the nose and the token rear seats can be folded for an additional 260 litres. The rear seats are also a delete option on the coupe to reduce weight.

THE VERDICT

9

The new sweet spot in a lineup that’s never come close to hitting a sour note.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.

