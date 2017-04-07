I lease a 2015 Audi Q5 diesel, which I love, and may buy it out when the lease ends in October (likely cost is mid-$30,000 range). But before I commit to diesel, is there a hybrid SUV with all-wheel drive I should consider? Will I sacrifice too much performance (especially the AWD, perfect for weekend drives up north) to do a good thing for the environment and potentially lower my fuel costs? – David

Richardson: Hybrids with all-wheel drive are a relatively new thing, because the extra pair of wheels sap electric energy from the battery quickly. They’re complicated to design and tend to have their own dedicated electric motors for each axle, or even each wheel, so they’re not cheap. Any money you save in fuel will almost certainly be spent on the higher purchase price. That said, there are a few capable choices.

Leeder: The Lexus RX450h and NX300h both come to mind. But I can feel your palms starting to sweat, Mark, as you do the math. Go ahead. Yell at me and tell me I’m wrong.

Lexus RX 450H Lexus

Richardson: I don’t yell, Jessica, but I’m always happy to point out when you’re wrong. Like now. If David’s happy to buy his almost-new Q5 diesel for $35,000 or so, why would he even consider buying a comparable RX450h for twice the price? Or a smaller, less powerful NX300h for $55,000? Like I said, they’re not cheap.

Leeder: Well, as much as I like shiny new things, maybe David is best to stick with his Q5. Tell me I’m wrong and I’ll tell you why he should consider the Jaguar F-Pace, which is shiny, new and also comes in diesel.

Richardson: Okay, you’re not wrong, finally. But David should buy the Q5 now and then consider a hybrid or similar in a few years. They’re just too expensive compared with the deal he can get on the Audi. Unless he wants to come down in size and power and consider the new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid – now there’s a great vehicle.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Toyota

Leeder: Sure, it’s a great vehicle. Compared with the spaciousness of the Q5 though, the RAV4 will feel really compressed. It also forces a downgrade in panache – and stuff. The RAV4 Hybrid LE+ is the least expensive AWD version and it starts at about $35,000. While it has heated cloth seats, there is no leather, not even on the steering wheel. Navigation? Nope. Satellite radio capability? Nope. Voice recognition? Nope. Will it even show David the name of the song he’s playing off of his smartphone? No. From this viewpoint, getting better gas mileage on those weekend jaunts is not so appealing.

Richardson: It’s also not a powerful car. It has enough get-up-and-go for getting up and going, but it doesn’t have anywhere near the performance of an Audi Q5 diesel. People don’t buy RAV4s for the driving pleasure – at least, not since the V-6 was dropped. The hybrid RAV4 offers remarkable fuel economy, but only if you want to drive it with a light right foot.

Jaguar F-Pace Jaguar

Leeder: Before he commits to the Q5, David should test drive the new Jaguar F-Pace. If he times it right, he’ll be getting into the new SUV’s second model year (this will make you happy, Mark) and Jag will have had time to work out kinks with the nav system. Its size is similar to the Q5 and it comes in diesel. Plus, it has flash. There aren’t many on the road yet – compared with the ubiquitous Q5, which is the top-selling vehicle in the class, so it’s a nice change to set eyes on. I’ve tested it on all sorts of surfaces. That cat is a beast.