Bears in varieties both black and grizzly move a whole lot faster in the Callaghan Valley than the cross country skiers who ruled the area during the Vancouver 2010 Olympics. “If you both get out of the vehicle, be faster than your partner,” a Mercedes-Benz employee warns mirthfully.

Ha. Mercedes-Benz? What are we doing here in the forest, driving the odd-ball G-Class 550?

Originally built for military purposes and first sold to civilians in 1979, the boxy G-Class has progressed about as much as Toronto’s subway over that time span – the difference being that customers want it this way.

Canadian dealers get maybe 500 of the hand-crafted machines annually, and demand far outstrips supply. For 2017, there will be a new 416-horsepower biturbo V-8 and modern smartphone integration, plus paint options on the AMG variants.

“There’s just nothing else like it and people don’t want it to change,” says Chris Goczan, national product manager. “It is the antithesis of modern design and that’s what people like about it.”

“Its typical customer values safety and security very highly, and believes that the vehicle’s exclusivity and capabilities justify its ultra premium pricing,” says Robert Karwel, of J.D. Power. “Almost as if it’s more of a rational choice to spend over $150,000 [with options; base price is $127,500] on a vehicle, so long as the vehicle can go anywhere and do anything, irrespective of weather, road conditions, or a lack of road at all.”

Ironically, a significant percentage of those customers rarely exploit its off-road capabilities, beyond making the climb to the ski chalet. So, to demonstrate, the company brought customers and dealers to a mud-slicked, crater-holed mountain path normally reserved by Canadian Wilderness Adventures for three-wheelers and snowmobiles. We’ll be using mini-boulders as pivot points through hairpin turns, and traversing a knee-deep stream.

“It’s not a cheap vehicle, so there’s that element [of concern],” Goczan says. “At the same time, if people have never attempted anything like this, they just don’t know. We hope this shows customers that it’s not delicate.”

Indeed. It’s made for this.

“Trust the spotter,” Danny Kok, chief instructor, Mercedes-Benz Driving Academy, says in advance. “If he tells you to go in a certain direction, there’s a reason. Go really slow. In some people’s minds, 5 km/h is slow. We want you to go less than 1 km/h.”

The trail begins about 20 minutes south of Whistler. Pavement becomes gravel, gravel becomes mud and rock. Our train of vehicles is connected by walkie-talkie.

“We’re coming to a very sharp switchback,” the voice says. “Stay close.”

Threading through boulders: “Make sure the right wheel is on the rock as you make a three-point turn.”

Ascending a steep incline: “Don’t spin the wheels,” the voice says, even as my driving partner is spinning the wheels. “Build the momentum. Throttle with the tips of your toes.”

With a unique ladder-frame construction, the G-Class 550 sits on a rugged chassis that absorbs the torquing and twisting, saving the body from evidence of torture. Still, passengers become living bobbleheads off-road and the ride is not nearly as smooth on the highway as, for instance, in a luxurious GLS at about two-thirds the price.

Though fitted with 19-inch Pirellis, a tire blowout some 50 metres below a log cabin – our midway destination at nearly 1,500 metres elevation – provides a stark pointer. What if our group was alone?

“Grizzly buffet,” someone says.

On the ascent to the peak, the vehicle climbs with the resolute grit of an ant bringing its prey back to the colony. It locks into three differentials – centre, front and rear – one at a time, or simultaneously. The driver need only push a button, and a red light indicates when you’re locked in. Mostly, we’re in centre, and the G-Class 550 seems to drive itself effortlessly.

Returning downhill, twisting and turning through hairpins, is another matter. We come to the crest of a hill as though climbing to the peak of a roller-coaster, and peer down at double-diamond steepness.

“Manual-1 all the way and you’re using the brake,” the voice says, commanding drivers to hit the paddle-shifter. “Be comfortable with your speed.”

Ultimately we arrive at the “elephant hole” – where dramatically undulating ground causes a rear tire to be fully off the ground in spite of the 235 millimetres of ground clearance. Normally, the centre-lock differential splits traction control between front and back wheels. When one is off the ground, the power is transferred to the others. It keeps on truckin’, like a tank.

TECH SPECS

Base price: $127,000

Engine: Twin-turbo V-8

Transmission/drive: Seven-speed automatic/four-wheel

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 19.0 city/16.5 highway)

Alternatives: Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover, Toyota Land Cruiser

