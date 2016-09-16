If Volvo’s sleek new V90 doesn’t revitalize the almost-dormant market for large station wagons, surely the just-announced Cross Country version will do the trick.

Like Volvo’s other CC Volvos past and present, the new V90 variant provides enhanced bad-weather and/or off-road ability through a reinforced chassis, raised suspension, and appropriate tires, while remaining more car-like than Volvo’s full-on XC90 crossover utility vehicle.

Exterior body cladding ruggedizes the exterior appearance of the V90 CC, yet the interior is unashamedly and contrastingly luxurious – “A Scandinavian sanctuary at its best,” as senior design director Tisha Johnson put it.

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country wagon. (Jeremy Sinek for The Globe and Mail)

On the V90, the 60-mm ride-height lift is not especially noticeable to the eyes, thanks perhaps to the base car’s long, low and wide proportions; at 4,939 mm, it’s almost identical in length to (and only a little taller than) the just-redesigned Mercedes E-Class wagon that is virtually the V90’s only direct rival in Canada.

Yet the Volvo’s claimed ground clearance of 21 cm is worthy of a full-on SUV, and the underbody looks especially clean. Other CC-specific features include available self-levelling rear air suspension, and an off-road setting in the driver-selectable drive modes.

Like the S90 sedan and regular V90 wagon, the CC is motivated by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that is both super- and turbo-charged to produce 316 horsepower, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. In various outputs, the 2.0 Drive-E engine powers all Volvo vehicles sold in Canada.

As a mid-size luxury wagon the V90 CC may be a natural-born rival to the Mercedes, but pricing is a different story. The Volvo challenger will start at $61,900 when it goes on sale the first quarter of next year alongside the regular V90 (the S90, in showrooms now, starts at $56,900, while we expect the V90 to be priced somewhere between those points).

Mercedes hasn’t released pricing yet for the 2017 E400 wagon, but the 2016 model asks $77,000.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.