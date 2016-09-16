If Volvo’s sleek new V90 doesn’t revitalize the almost-dormant market for large station wagons, surely the just-announced Cross Country version will do the trick.
Like Volvo’s other CC Volvos past and present, the new V90 variant provides enhanced bad-weather and/or off-road ability through a reinforced chassis, raised suspension, and appropriate tires, while remaining more car-like than Volvo’s full-on XC90 crossover utility vehicle.
Exterior body cladding ruggedizes the exterior appearance of the V90 CC, yet the interior is unashamedly and contrastingly luxurious – “A Scandinavian sanctuary at its best,” as senior design director Tisha Johnson put it.
On the V90, the 60-mm ride-height lift is not especially noticeable to the eyes, thanks perhaps to the base car’s long, low and wide proportions; at 4,939 mm, it’s almost identical in length to (and only a little taller than) the just-redesigned Mercedes E-Class wagon that is virtually the V90’s only direct rival in Canada.
Yet the Volvo’s claimed ground clearance of 21 cm is worthy of a full-on SUV, and the underbody looks especially clean. Other CC-specific features include available self-levelling rear air suspension, and an off-road setting in the driver-selectable drive modes.
Like the S90 sedan and regular V90 wagon, the CC is motivated by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that is both super- and turbo-charged to produce 316 horsepower, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. In various outputs, the 2.0 Drive-E engine powers all Volvo vehicles sold in Canada.
As a mid-size luxury wagon the V90 CC may be a natural-born rival to the Mercedes, but pricing is a different story. The Volvo challenger will start at $61,900 when it goes on sale the first quarter of next year alongside the regular V90 (the S90, in showrooms now, starts at $56,900, while we expect the V90 to be priced somewhere between those points).
Mercedes hasn’t released pricing yet for the 2017 E400 wagon, but the 2016 model asks $77,000.
