We have a $20,000 budget for a new CUV, what should we get?

We have a 2009 Chevrolet HHR but may want a similar car that that is newer (two seniors). We love this model, and size, but General Motors doesn’t make it anymore. Safety, fuel efficiency, and value are the most important considerations, and we want to spend about $20,000. We prefer new. We like GM, but would consider other makes. –Bert

Leeder: Let’s take a moment to praise the good folks at Chevrolet for discontinuing that HHR. Bert, I’m glad to hear you love it – at least someone embraced that eyesore of an automobile. For your next purchase, I’d love to see you get into a compact sport utility that gives the upright feel and higher sightline you’re likely enjoying in the HHR.

Richardson: That $20,000 limit is a toughie for a new car, though. A vehicle needs a list price of about $16,000 if you’re to drive out of the showroom for less than $20,000, after all the sales taxes and delivery costs are included, and that price buys a basic compact car. In 2009, your HHR cost at least $25,000 after all taxes and charges, so it’s better to budget for that if you want some new-car choices.

2017 Kia Rio Kia

Leeder: The Kia Soul comes to mind, but we’re overbudget by a couple of grand even before we start. You’ll get the most value from the compact sedan/hatchback set. Start with the Kia Rio five-door LX trim level. With an automatic transmission, four-wheel anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control, you’ll check the safety, fuel efficiency and value boxes with this one.

Chevrolet’s 2017 Trax General Motors

Richardson: If you like GM, Chevrolet’s closest equivalent to the HHR is the Trax crossover. It’s not exciting, but it’s fairly roomy and was updated this year to include better connectivity and a redesigned front end, to make it prettier. I’m guessing you’re not bothered by any of that. But it will only come for less than $25,000 if you forgo the automatic transmission and air conditioner. You see why I’m concerned about your expectations for your budget?

Hyundai’s Accent LE Hyundai

Leeder: Mark is right about the budget constraint here. Even if you confine your search to compact hatchbacks – and there are several good ones – you need to bump the budget window up to $25,000 to drive home with basic safety features such as ABS, traction control and stability control. Check out Hyundai’s Accent LE, your best shot at staying close to $20,000. Honda’s Fit and Nissan’s Versa Note SV will compare and hold their value.

2017 Honda Fit Honda/Wieck

Richardson: Of course I’m right, Jessica – you should know that by now. If Bert doesn’t want to pay extra for the slightly larger size of an HHR equivalent, then the best option is a smaller, less expensive car with a more versatile interior. That means the Honda Fit. It also means the Nissan Juke. Not everyone likes the looks of the Juke, which is aimed at younger drivers, but hey, Bert likes the HHR …

2017 Nissan Juke Black Pearl Edition Nissan

Leeder: So maybe he’s a Juke man then. I can see it. But it hurts my eyes. And so I’ll suggest Bert should go for the Hyundai, which will buy him more stuff – stability control, traction control – than the similarly priced Fit (which has no ABS or traction).

Richardson: I dunno – the Accent is pretty small. Bert might be better to go up a size to the Elantra GT hatchback, which comes in around $25,000 for an automatic version. It’s bland to look at, but we can agree looks aren’t going to be important, and it’s well equipped for the money.

Leeder: Bert is going to have to come to terms with the fact that if he wants to buy new on a $20,000 budget, there’re going to be compromises. Maybe the smooth drive of a new vehicle or that new-car smell will distract him from the space he’ll be short on if he decides on a low-budget hatchback. If not, there’s always the used market. I bet he can get a good deal on a used Kia Soul.

