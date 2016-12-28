We have a 2010 Ford Fusion that has met our needs, but it’s time to replace it. We have two kids, ages six and three, and typically drive the car fewer than 10,000 kilometres a year, using it for short trips, daycare pickups, groceries and visiting family in the city. We are looking to spend $20,000-$36,000. What would you recommend? - David, Toronto

Leeder: Your driving tendencies – lots of short, city trips and few annual kilometres – make you a perfect candidate for a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Most plug-ins give you at least 35 kilometres on a full battery charge, meaning you’ll be able to do most of your driving without paying much at the pump.

The sticker price you’ll pay for a hybrid will be higher, but there are provincial incentives in place in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. to soften that blow and to cut the install costs of your charger at home. In Ontario, which has the richest incentive program in the country, you’d be getting just less than $8,000 back if you purchased the Ford Fusion Energi. And you’d need that to stay on budget. Its starting price is more than $35,000 and we haven’t even talked taxes and fees.

Richardson: Agreed that a plug-in hybrid is the way to go for these short trips. You could even consider a full-electric car, although nothing too small with two kids in the back seat. You’ll need to be able to plug in your car in a garage or a private driveway, but if you can, then the Nissan Leaf will give you at least 150 kilometres of driving on a single charge. You might never use gas again. It starts at $32,698, but in Ontario, it qualifies for up to $12,164 off that price in provincial rebates. With that kind of incentive, you could even step up to the better-equipped SV version at $37,398.

Leeder: The jump to a fully electric car is a big one and as much as I’d love to see you take the plunge, my suggestion is to take a baby step instead. While I find battery-powered cars a surprising pleasure to drive (so quiet!), having that as your main vehicle will force changes you’d really have to embrace: planning ahead to consider range and ability to charge, the impact of cold weather, long trips, hot trips and night driving on your charge.

All the creature comforts we’re used to, from air conditioning to blasting heat and even prolonged use of headlights, all draw down a charge, limiting your range. A better solution is to consider the PHEV Chevy Volt, which has 85 kilometres of electric range – more than the Fusion – but allows you to rely on gas-engine power when that range runs out. It’s more expensive than the Fusion, starting at just less than $40,000. Ontario’s rebate, though, is about $12,000, so you’d end up spending a similar amount in the end.

Richardson: The Volt would be ideal for David only if he has a place to plug it in. In Toronto, most people who’d benefit the greatest from a plug-in car are parking on the street without guaranteed parking spots and that just doesn’t work. You can’t run an extension cord over the sidewalk, if it would even reach. So David, if you can plug in, please think of the Volt or the Leaf. You’ll love ’em and the Ontario rebates make them more affordable.

If you can’t plug in, then look at regular hybrids. They save the most fuel with short, urban trips. The Fusion Hybrid is the top-end trim and $35,000, which means it will be about $40,000 after taxes and delivery, but there are less expensive options, such as the Toyota Prius ($27,000) and Camry Hybrid ($29,550), or – my favourite – the Kia Optima Hybrid ($30,095).

