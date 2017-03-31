We want a compact car that’s fun to drive. What should we buy?

We are a young couple planning to buy our first car. We want a new compact/mid-size car that is reliable, comfortable and fun to drive. Our budget is around $30,000 and we are considering the Honda Civic Sedan EX, Honda Civic Hatchback Sport with Honda Sensing, Mazda 3 and maybe Honda Accord EX-L. Safety features such as lane departure, collision warning and blind-spot monitoring are a must. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are important if the trims do not include navigation. – Abhinav, Vancouver

Leeder: Congrats on buying your first ride – this is an exciting purchase and one you’ll remember for years to come. So let’s not screw this up, eh Mark? What say you about the Honda and Mazda options Abhinav is weighing?

Richardson: Hmm – I wonder why Abhinav is so sold on Hondas. There’s nothing wrong with the Civics or Accord, but there’s so much competition in this segment that you have to cast a wider net at this point. And if he wants “fun to drive,” that net has to include the new Hyundai Elantra GT and the Ford Focus.

Ford Focus. Ford

Leeder: It always comes back to the Focus with you, huh? Are you hiding a Ford tattoo on your lower back that I haven’t seen yet?

Richardson: I showed you my tattoo back in Miami, remember? And it doesn’t say Ford. But what have you got against the Focus? It’s a very good car and it’s fun to drive without being expensive, and Ford is as cutting-edge as they get when it comes to the kind of tech Abhinav is looking for.

Leeder: I can’t disagree on the tech argument but the price Abhinav will have to pay for it is high. To get lane-departure and blind-spot warning tech, he’ll have to get the Titanium and add a $750 tech package on top of it. The price: $29,500 before tax. Can you do math, Richardson? We’ve barely started and you’ve blown the budget.

Honda Civic Hatchback Sport. Honda

Richardson: Hmm. I’ll grant you the Civic Hatchback Sport has all that Abhinav wants for around $27,000, which is a remarkable deal. The Ford has Sync 3 connectivity, though, which has come a long way and which I think is more intuitive to use than the Honda system. I also don’t like the Honda LaneWatch blind-spot display, which shows an image of the lane beside the right of the car, instead of just a little warning light. I think it’s too much of a distraction on the highway, though it’s great for warning about cyclists alongside in the city.

Leeder: I agree with you on the annoying elements of Honda’s LaneWatch system. I’m also not much of a fan of their infotainment system, which is most definitely not intuitive to use. What do you think about Kia’s Forte5 SX AT? It could be the dark-horse winner here. On the spec sheet it punches above its weight, offering blind-spot detection, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert and a backup camera. It supports Android Auto, so a smartphone connection gives you instant access to Google apps (maps!). With the 12-per-cent tax rate in British Columbia, it comes in at just over $27,000. Maybe I just won.

Kia Forte5 SX AT Kia

Richardson: Kias are always a good deal. They’ve come a long way in the last decade in both features and reliability, but still not far enough to start charging a premium. Only Android Auto though, huh? That’s great if you have an Android phone, but useless if you use an iPhone. Most makers offer both Android and Apple connectivity these days, and those that don’t are scrambling to catch up. The good news is it’s probably just a retrofit later this year if you want Apple CarPlay – probably. I wouldn’t take that to the bank just yet, though.

Leeder: He doesn’t have to. If Abhinav springs for the AT, he gets navigation. He shouldn’t need to rely on the CarPlay retrofit. Will he be happy with it? He’s going to have to take the plunge and see!

