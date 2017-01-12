Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

2016 Toyota Camry hybrid (Toyota)

Jessica Leeder AND MARK RICHARDSON

My 2009 Toyota Prius has 314,000 kilometres on it and my husband’s 2002 Corolla has half that. I commute 40,000 kilometres a year and love the Prius for its fuel efficiency and ease of parking. I definitely want another hybrid. The problem is that I am 5-foot-6 while my husband is 6-foot-3. In both of our cars, his knees are at his ears. The other must-have for a new car is high contrast on the dashboard to make it easier for him to see. – Megan and Bob, Guelph, Ont.

Richardson: Since you’re already happy Toyota drivers, I’d recommend Toyota’s best-selling hybrid, the Camry. It’s not too big and not too small, and reasonable legroom in the rear means there’s plenty of back-and-forth adjustment for the front seats.

The interior comes in black with brushed aluminum accents, so the instrumentation will be clear. It’s easy to check, though: your local dealer will have one on the floor for you to try out for size. That should be your first stop.

Leeder: And then head to Lexus, where you should both take a ride in the ES 350. This is the Camry’s fancier big brother sedan and it, too, comes in a hybrid option. It’s going to have a higher pricetag than the Toyota, but it could be worth the money.

Lexus is notorious for the comfort and luxuriousness of its interiors. This has made my dad, who is 6-foot-3, a loyal customer. And that won’t soon change. The reason? He can manoeuvre his seat to create sufficient legroom and so can my mom, who happens to be 5-foot-6.

Richardson: Why are you trying to spend so much money, Jessica? The ES 350 starts at $43,100, and Bob’s happy in his Corolla. These guys don’t want premium – they want a car with adjustable pedals. If they’re not bothered about staying loyal to Toyota, I’d strongly suggest the Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid. It’s a fairly basic hybrid in principle, but shares a lot of tech with the all-electric Volt.

It’s the equivalent of the loaded LT trim level, but after an additional $3,600 for the hybrid engine, it still comes in with an MSRP of less than $29,000. It’s a good car, and its pedals adjust. A few years ago, GM ran a contest to find the couple with the greatest height difference – the winners were 6-foot-6 and 4-foot-4 – and they won a Malibu Maxx, with adjustable pedals.

Leeder: Why spend extra money? For the pure pleasure of driving, my friend. Given that Megan and Bob get so much use out of their vehicles – and have waited so long to buy a new one – it would be nice for them to experience what a moderate investment can deliver on four wheels these days. If adjustable pedals is their jam, the Malibu is a great suggestion though.

I’d also toss out the idea of Hyundai’s Sonata Hybrid. Mark, we drove this together in California a couple of years back and liked it so much that we took a three-hour detour that brushed us up against the Mexican border. The Sonata, which comes nicely equipped in its base trim package, starts at $29,650 and is competitive with the Malibu. It does not, however, have those adjustable pedals.

Richardson: I remember that drive. We argued the whole way there and the whole way back. But you’re right that the Sonata is surprisingly comfortable, and it’s well-designed for the driver’s comfort. Hyundais are always competitive on price, without being the unreliable claptraps they used to be.

Megan and Bob: You should cross the street to the Hyundai dealership before signing the contract for the Camry, just to be sure you’re getting a good deal. There’s a new generation of Camry coming later this year, so the 2016s will be dropping in price soon.

