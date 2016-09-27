GM

Third generation: 2007-2014



2007-2014 Average price: $41,859 (Canadian Black Book)



$41,859 (Canadian Black Book) Engine: 6.2-litre V-8



6.2-litre V-8 Transmission/drive: six-speed automatic/all-wheel drive



six-speed automatic/all-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 17 city; 11.9 highway; premium gas



While Lincoln has embraced Matthew McConaughey, GM has been downplaying the fourth-generation Escalade’s reputation as a hauler for loaded celebrities – and selling it as a family hauler.

But the third-generation Escalade was a celebrity in its own right – and looks like one.

“There are full-size SUVs and then there’s the Escalade,” said Edmunds. “You could buy any number of big, luxurious vehicles instead, but there’s just no true substitute for Cadillac’s celebration of power, brashness and wheels in a package so large the Amish could stick one in a river to power a grain mill.”

The Escalade can tow up to 3,764 kilograms thanks to a 403-horsepower V-8. It seats up to eight – but, because the cramped third row has to be removed to use the row for cargo space, it’s not as practical as alternatives like the QX56. It’s also not as responsive, Edmunds said.

Edmunds praised the Escalade’s “unmatched visual presence; long list of standard features; gutsy V-8; civilized road manners,” and panned its lacklustre braking and its reputation as a target for car thieves.

There’s also a longer ESV and, perhaps surprisingly, a hybrid that gets 11.8 litres/100 km city, 10.1 highway, and takes regular gas.

The Escalade is part of the Takata airbag recall. There were also recalls of 3,945 GM trucks and SUVs, including the Escalade, for a rear axle cross pin that could potentially break and cause the axle to lock. There was a smaller recall of 97 vehicles to fix loose bolts in the steering shaft that could cause a loss of steering.