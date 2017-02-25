I see a lot of Teslas here and they (tee) me off. They’re just a blatant display of wealth. I don’t want to wait for the Tesla X, either (and I’m not on the list). What I really want is a BMW i3 (I know that a Bimmer isn’t exactly a car for the masses). Can I get a used one for less than under $20,000? – Robin, Vancouver

You’ll likely need to recharge your bank account to get a BMW i3.

There are other options, like the Audi A3 E-tron, Chevrolet Spark EV, Ford Focus Electric, Smart Electric Drive, Mini E and Mitsubishi i-MiEV. But if you’re looking for reliability and decent performance for less than under $20,000, that leaves the Nissan Leaf.

To stick to your budget, you’ll likely need to look at 2014 or earlier for the Nissan.

A BMW i3. BMW

2014 BMW i3 five-door hatchback

First generation: 2014-present

Average price for base: $32,150 (Canadian Black Book)

Engine: Electric

Transmission/drive: One-speed direct, rear-wheel drive

Fuel economy (equivalent litres/100 km): 1.7 city, 2.1 highway

Fuel cost per year: $437

Range: 130 km

The i3 might not have a gas engine or look like any other BMW, but it’s not like the company just slapped its their grille onto a golf cart. It was designed to be a Bimmer through and through, reviewers said.

“It still adheres to the fundamentals of the BMW brand: rear-wheel drive, responsive handling, a composed ride and energetic performance,” said review site Edmunds. “This is one of the most fun-to-drive electric cars on the market.”

Edmunds liked the “roomy four-person cabin, quick acceleration and strong brakes, nimble handling, excellent visibility well-made and stylish interior, and versatile cargo area.”

It also liked the gas-powered range extender, a tiny premium gas-powered engine that acts like a generator to charge the battery and adds an extra 90 kilometres. It will add another $3,000 more to the cost. When plugged in, both versions take about four hours to charge.

Consumer Reports said the i3 is easy to park, fun to drive and has looks that scream “environmentally conscious driver.” But those looks could also scream “geekmobile,” it said.

It didn’t like the cost, lack of sunroof and power seats (“heresy for a luxury car”) or the need to open the front and back doors to get in or out of the rear seat.

It gave the 2014 i3 an average rating for used car reliability.

There were three recalls, including one to fix a potential gas leak in cars with range extension.

A Nissan Leaf. Nissan

2014 Nissan Leaf SE five-door hatchback

First generation: 2012-present

Average price for base: $19,438 (Canadian Black Book)

Engine: Electric

Transmission/drive: One-speed direct, front-wheel drive

Fuel economy (equivalent litres/100 km): 1.9 city, 2.3 highway

Fuel cost per year: $478

Range: 135 km

For 2014, the Leaf showed a little more range.

It gained 14.5 kilometres thanks to a software change that let the battery charge to 100 per cent instead of a battery-conserving 80.

The Leaf’s range, enough to make the 115-kilometre trek from Vancouver to Whistler, B.C., “may not seem like a lot, but it’s enough to accomplish almost any daily-use task and ranks as one of the highest in its class,” review site Edmunds said.

“Short of spending three times as much for a Tesla Model S, the 2014 Nissan Leaf represents a top pick among all-electric vehicles,” Edmunds said.

The base S comes with a pokey 3.3 kW charger that takes at least 8 hours to charge if plugged into a 240-volt charging station.

The SE and above come with a 6.6 kW charger which does it in four to five. There’s an optional port – standard on the SV – for quick charge stations that will do it in two.

Edmunds liked the spacious, quiet cabin, reliability and availability, loads of features and affordable base price.

“Unlike traditional gasoline engines, electric motors can deliver their maximum power output from a standstill,” Edmunds said. “The Leaf’s initial acceleration is brisk, though getting up to highway speeds can feel a little belaboured.”

Consumer Reports liked the ride and quietness, although it complained about the high-pitched whine from the electric engine.

It gave the 2014 Leaf above-average ratings for used car reliability. That went up to best of the best in 2015.

There were four recalls. Two were part of a larger Nissan recall to fix occupancy sensors and software that were turning off airbags when an adult was sitting in the front seat.