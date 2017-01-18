Before my dad died, we used to argue about cars. He’d never buy a Japanese car and I’d never buy anything but. I never thought I’d say this, but I’m thinking about getting a North American SUV, and even more surprisingly to me, a Dodge. How does the Durango compare with the Chevy Traverse? - Andre, Calgary

Never say never. Reviewers say the Durango and the Traverse deliver quality and comfort.

But what about dependability? The Traverse finished fourth out of 20 mid-sized SUVs in J.D. Power’s annual vehicle dependability study (looking at owner’s complaints about 2013 vehicles after three years). It was behind four Japanese SUVs.

The Durango finished 18th – worst was the Nissan Pathfinder.

Others to look at, both foreign and domestic, include the Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia, Ford Flex, Mazda CX-9 and the Toyota Highlander.

2014 Dodge Durango SXT AWD

FCA

Third generation: 2011-present, update in 2014

Average price for base: $30,344 (Canadian Black Book)

Engine: 3.6-litre V-6 or 5.7-litre V-8

Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/All-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 13.9 city; 9.8 highway (V-6), regular gas

The 2014 Durango got racier looks in a facelift, but didn’t get any sportier on the road. But do you need sporty from a brawny family hauler that seats seven?

“The updated 2014 Durango is appealing for its bold styling and refined interior – however, the Durango doesn’t provide as much cargo room as most of its rivals, and its ride quality and handling aren’t quite up to snuff, either,” review site Edmunds said. “Well-regarded family crossovers like the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, 2014 Mazda CX-9 and 2014 Toyota Highlander offer considerably more capacity, a smoother ride and more capable handling.”

There were two engines – the standard 290-horsepower V-6 and the optional 360-horsepower, 5.7-litre Hemi. Both beat rivals for towing – 3,265 kilograms for the V-8 and 2,812 for the V-6.

There were five models: SXT, Rallye, Limited, R/T and Citadel. The base SXT was $39,995 new.

The mid-range Limited – $43,995 new and an average $38,050 used – was plenty luxurious, with leather seats (heated in first and second row), park assist and a rear-backup camera.

Consumer Reports griped about “so-so” rear visibility and said it was larger than most mid-sized SUVs, “so it can be a bit of a handful to manoeuvre and park.”

It gave the 2014 Durango below-average used car reliability.

There were five recalls, including one for a glitch that could disable the front airbags.

2014 Chevrolet Traverse LS AWD

General Motors

Third generation: 2009-present, update in 2013

Average price for base: $24,746 (Canadian Black Book)

Engine: 3.6-litre V-6

Transmission/drive: Six-speed automatic/front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 14.6 city; 10.2 highway (AWD), regular gas

Globe Drive called the 2014 Traverse, built on the same platform as the GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave, “a safe choice.”

“It’s been a winner for Chevy and is priced better than the fancier [Buick] Enclave,” we said. “In 2014, it got some more safety equipment like ‘Forward Collision Alert’ and ‘Lane Departure Warning.’”

Edmunds liked the Traverse’s “agreeable” ride, “cavernous” cargo capacity and its ability to seat up to eight. But it said the infotainment system could be finicky.

There were four trims: LS, LT1, LT2 and LTZ. The loaded LTZ – with standard safety systems and ventilated front seats – was $49,545 new and can be found for an average $36,466.

“GM’s recent attention to improving materials quality has helped the Traverse look and feel more premium than in previous years, especially the LTZ,” Edmunds said.

There’s only one engine – the 281-horsepower V-6 – but all trims come in either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The AWD tows up to 2,268 kilograms – less than the Durango.

Edmunds recommended that anyone considering the Traverse also check out the Ford Flex, the “more athletic-handling and nearly as spacious Mazda CX-9,” and the smaller Hyundai Santa Fe.

“But with its handsome styling, enormous cabin and impressive day-to-day functionality, the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse more than holds its own in the current population of family-friendly crossovers.” Edmunds said.

Consumer Reports gave the 2014 Traverse better-than-average used car reliably. It went up to best of the best in 2015.

There were three recalls, including one to fix a gas gauge that showed more gas than was actually in the tank.

