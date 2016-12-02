I like the Nissan Juke. People tell me I shouldn’t. But I still want one. Are there real reasons not to get one? And is there a better, not-boring-as-[heck] AWD alternative for around $25,000 or less? – Matt, Saskatoon

The Juke doesn’t shirk when it comes to quirk, but there are other, er, interesting-looking compact SUVs and wagons.

The 2013 Mini Countryman came in second and the Juke came in fourth out of 10 small SUVs on J.D. Power’s 2016 dependability survey.

The not-quirky Buick Encore finished first.

Previous versions of the two don’t fare as well with Consumer Reports – it says to avoid the 2011-12 Juke and the 2011-2012 Countryman.

The Kia Soul and the Scion xB hatchbacks have more cargo room, but no AWD.

There’s also the Fiat 500L – but Consumer Reports said it “ranked at the bottom” of its charts for reliability.

Back to the Juke – the biggest complaints are about its looks. In 2014, a Globe Drive panel called the Juke the ninth ugliest car of all time. The Pontiac Aztec was first.

2013 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4

BMW

First generation: 2011-2016, refresh in 2014

Average price: $22,790 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: six-speed manual, six-speed automatic / front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive

Engine: 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10.0 city, 7.8 highway, premium gas

The Countryman is the Mini you can take to Costco – but not on lumber runs to Home Depot.

It has almost three times the cargo room of the Mini. You won’t be carrying plywood, but at least you can bring your suitcases – and up to three of your kids – with you.

“The sliding rear seat provides enough comfortable legroom for adults, expanding or decreasing cargo space as it moves fore and aft,” Edmunds said. “The rear seat also folds almost completely flat for enhanced cargo capacity.”

To get all-wheel drive for the 2013, you’ll have to go with the turbocharged S and not the base. Edmunds liked that the Countryman “drove like a proper Mini.” It also likes “a surprisingly spacious” back seat, “spirited performance” from the turbocharged S and John Cooper Works models.

Edmunds wasn’t happy with the “pokey base engine, the firm ride, elevated road noise or pricey options.” And, it has less cargo capacity than rivals like the Kia Soul, Ford Escape and Mazda CX-5.

There are quirks. The speedometer is still in the middle of the dashboard (Mini changed this with the new Countryman in 2017).

Consumer Reports doesn’t give predicted used car reliability for the 2013 Countryman, but the 2012 model got its lowest rating and the 2014 was better than average.

“There’s also noticeable road noise to contend with, along with a fairly stiff-legged ride,” the magazine said. “Similar trade-offs are made for Nissan’s Juke, though the Juke is less expensive.”

There were no recalls for 2013 Countryman.

2013 Nissan Juke SV

Nissan

First generation: 2011-present, mild refresh in 2015

Average price: $18,139 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: six-speed manual, CVT/ front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive

Engine: 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 9.3 city, 7.9 highway, premium gas

Reviewers got dangerously close to running out of metaphors when describing the Versa-based Juke’s looks. But if you like its style, the Juke is no joke.

“Like the teenager wandering around the mall with the bright orange hair and the nose ring, the 2013 Nissan Juke practically screams, ‘Hey, look at me!’” said Edmunds. “Buyers who are less concerned with practicality than having fun may well find the Nissan Juke an affordable way to turn a few heads.”

Edmunds liked the lively performance, sporty handling and available all-wheel drive. But it griped about the “cramped backseat and a positively tiny cargo area” which, with the second row up, holds only an upright suitcase and a duffle bag.

It suggested “slightly more sensible competitors,” including the Kia Soul, Mini Cooper Countryman and Scion xB.

Predicted used car reliability for the 2013 Juke was below average, Consumer Reports said. It had no information for 2014 or later.

The magazine liked the “agile and sporty” handling, powertrain and fuel economy. But it had a longer list of gripes, including noise, rear visibility, no telescoping steering wheel and the need for premium fuel.

The 2013 Juke had two Canadian recalls for a loose fuel pressure sensor and a defective stop/start switch.