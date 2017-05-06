I want a reliable mid-sized sedan for $6,000 or, ideally, less. Cheap, but not quite a beater. I don’t want older than 2006. I have a chance to buy a 2006 Suzuki Verona for $4,000, but I’ve never heard of it and can’t find much information online. Any chance it’s a rare collector’s car and I’m sitting on a gold mine? (I’m kidding, I think) – Dave, Halifax

If you’ve never heard of the Suzuki Verona, perhaps you know it by its other name – the Chevy Epica.

Yeah, we didn’t think so. There’s a reason these two – both rebadged-for-North-America versions of the Daewoo Magnus – weren’t around for long.

In 2006, Suzuki sold just 200 Veronas in Canada. The Epica did marginally better at 635.

If you stick with the 2006 model year, there are alternatives: Hyundai Sonata ($5,828), Honda Accord ($4,846), Subaru Legacy ($5,204), Toyota Camry ($5,857) and Nissan Altima ($5,387).

2006 Suzuki Verona

2006 Suzuki Verona Suzuki

First generation: 2004-2006

Average price for base: $2,991 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/Drive: Four-speed automatic/Front-wheel drive

Engine: 2.5-litre inline-six

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 13.5 city, 9.4 highway

Forgot about the Verona? Well, it wasn’t exactly designed to be memorable.

“Styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Italdesign studio, the Verona had a subtle European flavour to it with typically conservative lines, and definitely did not stand out in a crowd,” Globe Drive said. “That’s because it wasn’t supposed to.”

Still, the Verona, a product of a General Motors-Daewoo collaboration, was “a capable cruiser and effortless to drive around town,” Globe Drive said.

Review site Edmunds said, apart from its low price ($22,995 new) and standard inline-six, the Verona didn’t offer much to keep it from getting lost in the herd of mid-sized sedans.

Edmunds marvelled that the Verona had “a long list of standard features that defies the car’s cut-rate price.” Those features included a CD player, power locks and windows, keyless entry and cruise control.

“The 2006 Suzuki Verona faces a serious struggle, mainly due to its weak engine performance, sloppy handling and mediocre crash-test scores,” it said. “While bargain hunters may find its package of amenities enticing, we think they’d be better off with a Sonata or Fusion.”

Edmunds had other gripes, including heavy wind noise, low-grade interior materials and a lack of side curtain airbags.

But it liked the price, comfortable ride, strong brakes, attractive interior design and simple controls.

Consumer Reports has no reviews for the Verona, other than calling it “regrettable and forgettable” in a review of a later Suzuki sedan.

There were two recalls for the Verona – both for potential trouble with the daytime running lights.

2006 Honda Accord

2006 Honda Accord. Honda

Seventh generation: 2003-2007 (facelift in 2006)

Average price for base: $4,846 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/Drive: Five-speed manual, five-speed automatic/Front-wheel drive

Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10.4 city, 7.6 highway (manual), 11.1 city, 7.5 highway (automatic)

The Accord’s had plenty of accolades – and it’s deserved them, reviewers said.

“No other sedan puts together all the elements of a family car as well as the 2006 Honda Accord,” Edmunds said. “Over all, you won’t find a more balanced package in the family sedan segment. With its inviting interior, amicable on-road demeanour and exemplary build and materials quality, the 2006 Honda Accord is an easy car to like.”

For 2006, Honda subtly tweaked the Accord inside and out. It also added drive-by-wire throttle control for a slight bump in horsepower to 166 for the base four-cylinder and 244 for the 3.0-litre V-6.

Edmunds liked its “roomy and stylish interior with simple controls, tight build quality, smooth ride, refined drivetrains, good crash-test scores, strong reputation for reliability, [and] high resale value.” It complained about “tepid handling” and said the brakes should be more powerful.

Consumer Reports gave the 2006 Accord top ratings for used car reliability.

It liked the acceleration, ride, handling, driving position, front-seat comfort and controls. It griped about the road noise and turning circle.

“An update of the 2003-2005 model, the 2006 Accord combines sportiness and all-around capability,” Consumer Reports said. “Both the base four-cylinder and the optional V-6 are refined, quick, and relatively economical. The ride is nicely firm and handling is nimble. The front seats are comfortable and the interior is well finished.”

There were six recalls. The 2006 Accord is part of the Takata airbag recall to replace bags that could, potentially, spray the cabin with shrapnel when deployed. There have been no reported Takata incidents in Canada.

Trying to decide on a used car? Send your questions to globedrive@globeandmail.com.



